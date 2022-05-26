Recruiting Roundup: Five-star OT sets official visit to Michigan

Official visits continue to stack up for the Michigan Wolverines, with a 2023 five-star offensive tackle announcing he will be visiting Ann Arbor in September. We will discuss that and more positive recruiting updates on today’s roundup.

No. 1 2023 OT visiting Michigan in the fall

One of the most highly regarded offensive lineman in the class of 2023 is set to take an official visit to Michigan this fall.

Kadyn Proctor, a five-star 6-foot-7, 330-pound offensive tackle from Des Moines, Iowa, recently locked in all five of his official visits, and the Wolverines will be the last one he takes, scheduled for Sept. 3. The other schools he will visit, according to a report from On3’s Hayes Fawcett ($), include Arkansas State (June 6-8), Alabama (June 10-12), Penn State (June 17-19) and Oregon (June 24-26).

The school notably left off that list is in-state Iowa, but Proctor told Fawcett that is only because of the numerous unofficial visits he has taken to the school and is using his official visits to take opportunities out of state.

Regarding Michigan, Proctor has built a strong relationship with co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore and told Fawcett he is excited to take the trip to Ann Arbor.

“To see an offensive line coach get to call the plays and be in tune with his guys on the line is crazy, and to win the Joe Moore award his first year at O-line says something,” Proctor said. “Coach Moore always calls and checks on me and sees how I’m doing, not in just football but academically because that’s what matters. I’ve been to Michigan once when I was 14 with a different coaching staff than it is now, and since coach Moore is there it makes me want to see it even more.”

Currently, there are two Crystal Ball Projections for Proctor, with both projections having the No. 7 overall prospect in the class and No. 1 offensive tackle (according to the composite) ending up with Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes.

Twin four-star LBs set official visits to Michigan

Four-star twin linebackers in the 2023 class, Andrew and Michael Harris from Altamonte Spring (Fla.), have locked in a two-day official visit to Michigan starting June 28, according to 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins ($).

They will visit Ann Arbor together after taking other officials to Maryland, UCF, Michigan State and Pittsburgh in June. The Wolverines offered both players in February and made a big impact on the, shortly after the offer, according to a report from On3’s Tim Verghese ($) at the time.

“I love the coaches, how they respect us and treat us like family,” Michael told Verghese.

Added Andrew: “It’s a great program,” he said. “The players are great, coaches are great.”

Verghese also reported the two were developing a good connection with linebackers coach George Helow.

“He’s a great person,” Andrew said. “Love the guy, great coach. Would love to see him and talk to him later on (in person).”

Neither player has a Crystal Ball projection, but they are a package deal so they will end up at the same school. Andrew is the No. 188 nationally ranked player and 11th ranked linebacker, while Michael is the No. 243 ranked prospect and the No. 20 linebacker, according to the composite.

Five-star CB puts Michigan in Top 8

Javien Toviano, a five-star cornerback in the 2023 class from Martin (Arlington, TX), recently narrowed his top schools down to eight and included Michigan. The 6-foot, 185-pound prospect told On3’s Fawcett ($) Michigan has flown under the radar in his recruitment but praised Michigan’s coaching staff for developing corners and its overall style.

“Michigan has kind of been a dark horse in my recruitment as of late,” he said. “They are such a blue-collar program. I don’t think I could’ve left them off the list. The work they have done with corners is not unnoticed. Coach Bellamy, coach Harbaugh, coach Clink — I know guys like those are guys that focus on bettering the man over the player. I think that’s what sticks out about them most.”

Taviano received his Michigan offer last June. He is the No. 25 ranked recruit in the class of 2023 and the No. 5 cornerback overall, according to the composite. He has two Crystal Balls, with both experts having him ending up going to Texas.