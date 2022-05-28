 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2023 five-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor lists Michigan in top 7

The Wolverines have made the cut for one of top 2023 recruits.

By Seth_Berry
NCAA Football: Michigan Spring Game Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

One of Michigan’s top targets in the 2023 class has listed the Wolverines among his top seven schools. Nyckoles Harbor, a five-star athlete from Archbishop (Washington, DC), told On3 Memorial Day weekend he has narrowed his list of schools, with the Michigan Wolverines making the final cut.

USC, Miami (FL), Maryland, Georgia, LSU and South Carolina are the other schools who made Harbor’s final seven.

But regarding Michigan, Harbor admitted the Wolverines have a fan in his mother

“(Michigan) is my mom’s favorite school,” Harbor told On3’s Hayes Fawcett. “She loves everything about it from the city to the coaching staff, and they’ve truly been on my radar since I was about eight or nine years old.”

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Harbor is ranked as the No. 12 recruit in the country and the No. 1 prospect in DC, according to the 247Sports composite.

Harbor took an unofficial visit to Michigan last September for the game against Rutgers. But now that Harbor has narrowed his list, Michigan will surely be hoping to get an official visit from him in the future, as he will remain one of the coaching staff’s top priorities during this recruiting cycle.

