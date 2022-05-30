Raylen Wilson, Michigan’s top ranked 2023 commit, sets official visit to Georgia

It has been speculated for quite some time now that 2023 four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson, who has been committed to the Michigan Wolverines since December, would eventually make an official visit to Georgia. That visit is now locked in, as Wilson announced Memorial Day morning he would be visiting Athens this upcoming weekend.

I will be officially visiting UGA June 3rd-5th — Raylen Wilson (@WilsonRaylen) May 30, 2022

Wilson, a top-100 overall prospect in his class on 247Sports’ composite, made his pledge to the Wolverines over Georgia, his other finalist in his recruitment, shortly after Michigan won the Big Ten Championship. He has remained verbally committed, but has been pretty clear about his openness to other schools.

As of right now, the plan is for Wilson to visit Florida — the hometown school he remains interested in — the weekend of June 10 and then Michigan for Victors Weekend on June 17-19. Victors Weekend is Michigan’s biggest recruiting weekend of the month of June and always sees top targets and committed players attend, so this is a crucial visit for the Wolverines’ chances of keeping him locked in.

Wilson is at a position of need for Michigan and is among the top players at his position in the 2023 class. He is quietly one of Michigan’s top recruiting priorities in this class — even though he is already committed, the Wolverines should continue to recruit him as if he is an uncommitted prospect.

Buckle up, because things are about to get very interesting with not only this recruitment, but a ton of others during the month of June.