Thursday Recruiting Roundup: Four-star DL lists Michigan in his top 5

As summertime nears, many recruits in the class of 2023 are narrowing their school choices, and the Michigan Wolverines are making the list of a couple of highly ranked prospects.

Michigan a top school for four-star DL

Will Norman, four-star, 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive lineman in the class of 2023 recently announced Michigan as being in his top five schools.

Previously, Norman narrowed his list to seven schools, but Florida State and Auburn have apparently dropped out of the running for the 11th ranked defensive lineman in his class. Penn State, LSU, Florida and Texas A&M also made Norman’s list.

Defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator Mike Elston still have work to do if they wish to land Norman, but the fact the Wolverines continue to stay in the mix as Norman shrinks his list is encouraging.

Norman currently has one Crystal Ball projection, which has him winding up with the Nittany Lions, a schools he has visited twice up to this point.

He has also taken visits to Florida and Texas A&M within the past month, so getting Norman to campus in Ann Arbor will be vital if the Wolverines wish to continue to make a push here.

Four-star OT lists Michigan in top 10

Four-star offensive tackle Ian Reed (Austin, TX) recently listed Michigan as a top 10 school.

Thank You to the all of the coaches that have been recruiting me, each and every Offer was a blessing to me and my family, I am announcing my 2nd phase of my recruitment moving forward@RecruitVandyFB @JeremyO_Johnson @samspiegs @gabrieldbrooks @SWiltfong247 @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/DEcEuDDzc9 — Ian Reed (@Ian_Reed72) May 2, 2022

Joining Michigan were Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.

Reed is the No. 25 ranked player at his position in the class of 2023 and is the 57th ranked player overall in the state of Texas, according to 247 Sports.

He currently has no Crystal Ball projections and is still working out his official visits.

With his home state of Texas and multiple other big name schools in the mix, this may be a tough get for the Wolverines but we will see if the Wolverines can gain further traction as time passes.

Michigan assistant Ron Bellamy checks in on four-star DB

Michigan wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy recently made his way to Shiner High (TX) to visit four-star defensive back Dalton Brooks, according to On3’s EJ Holland ($).

On Brooks’ 247 Sports profile, he is listed as a running back and plays multiple skill positions for his high school team. Holland reports that defensive backs coach Steve Clinckscale texts him on an almost daily basis and that Brooks is responsive, despite Brooks being reportedly spotty about communicating with college coaches as a whole.

Holland reported that it “meant a lot” to Brooks for Bellamy to travel to see him, an encouraging sign for the Wolverines.

“Me and Coach Bellamy chop it up every day if we can,” Brooks told On3’s Tim Verghese. “We’ve talked about Chicago, what the weather is like up north and things like. I would get used to playing in the cold. Coach Bellamy making that trip — that’s a trip. He’s from the south, so he knows how it is down here. I can relate to him when he tells me what it’s really like up there.”

Brooks is the No. 6 ranked overall ATH in the class of 2023 and is the 13th-best player in the state of Texas, according to 247 Sports.