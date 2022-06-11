2023 five-star QB Dante Moore provides recruiting update following CJ Carr’s commitment to ND

On Thursday night, Detroit (Mich.) 2023 five-star quarterback and top Michigan Wolverines target Dante Moore took part in the OT7 event in Las Vegas and reportedly put on a show on the field.

On3’s Chad Simmons ($) caught up with him at the event to get his thoughts on several topics, including where the Wolverines stand in his recruitment and his thoughts on 2024 five-star CJ Carr recently committing to Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish were thought to be the favorite for Moore in his recruitment, but with Carr’s commitment to ND and the chance Carr may reclassify to 2023, many believe the two would not commit to the same school.

Moore didn’t get into the topic too much with Simmons, just saying he was excited for Carr to have his day and the relationship between Moore and Notre Dame is still good.

“Really, I don’t have a lot to say,” Moore told Simmons “It’s a blessing for CJ to excel in his college career at Notre Dame, and (Marcus) Freeman and I still have the connection we had. Like I said, no fall off about it. (Thursday) was his day, so I respect it and it’s a true blessing for him.”

Meanwhile, the Wolverines, who were the first FBS school to offer the in-state prospect when he was in the eighth grade, have been gaining ground in his recruitment as of late.

“Just the respect I have with them and the respect they have with me,” Moore said of what has caused Michigan to make up ground. “They say I’m the only 2023 (quarterback) recruit they’re recruiting, so that was huge for me. But really, I’m just trying to go up there as much as I can and just enjoy my time up there.”

“What they did last year to be honest with the quarterback game,” Moore added when asked what has impressed him most. “Many people saw JJ and Cade and what they’ve done. And seeing as a quarterback position, that’s a really good spot.”

Simmons reported Texas A&M the weekend of June 17 is the only visit Moore currently has scheduled. He last visited Ann Arbor in May, where he was able to further build his relationship with co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss, as Moore told On3’s EJ Holland. ($)

“Like I said, when I first met him, I didn’t get a weird vibe, but I did get a vibe that I was going to have to really try to build a relationship with him,” said Moore about Weiss. “He’s so smart and knows so much about football. Over the last year, our bond has grown with phone calls. We’ve talked about football and the team. I think it’s growing tremendously. Everything has been great between me and him.”

Moore said a handful of other schools remain in contention in his recruitment, including LSU, Oregon, Miami, Ohio State and Notre Dame. The Buckeyes were a somewhat unexpecting name, as it seemed Ryan Day and his staff had moved on to other targets. But Moore said quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis and Day remain in contact with him.

Moore has taken just two official visits to date — both in April to LSU and Oregon. Michigan getting him on campus for an official visit would be a big step in the right direction, but the fact Michigan is gaining ground is a good sign in itself as this process continues on.