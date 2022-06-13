Daily Brews: Former NFL MVP praises Michigan five-star QB target Dante Moore

In-state 2023 Five-star quarterback target Dante Moore was in Las Vegas displaying his abilities to the national media at the OT7 Tournament over the weekend. Coaching his squad — former NFL MVP and Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton, who has been nothing short of impressed of Moore, according to On3.

“I’ve seen a lot of quarterbacks. He’s no different than Bo Nix, Sam Howell, Malik Willis, Justin Fields — all of them came from the C1 program.” Newton said of the Michigan target. “His body of work that he put in this summer is impeccable.”

Reports from the camp are that Moore has been shining among some of the most talented position players and quarterbacks in the country. The Detroit King product has “been in the ringer,” according to Newton.

“When we were down he brought us back It’s not just the talent — that counts — but as the quarterback, you’re the default leader. His MO around his teammates, so his ability to make good guys great, the young guys better, a guy who knows he has to be great each and every time — they’re better off with him at quarterback. It’s about that presence that gives you comfort. Dante Moore is that guy. If he comes to your school, his presence will bring that (to a team).”

Moore is a prospect every Michigan fan has their eyes on after 2024 legacy quarterback CJ Carr chose Notre Dame over the Wolverines last week. With Carr out of play, Moore is more likely to end up at Michigan than Notre Dame, the perceived leader for much of his recruitment. He updated the media on his recruitment while at the tournament.

Of note, EJ Holland from On3 was in Vegas and another five-star quarterback target was present, wearing the maize and blue...2024’s Jadyn Davis.