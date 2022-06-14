Recruiting Roundup: Crystal Balls rolling in for official visitors

Reactions from Michigan’s big recruiting weekend are starting to roll in and they unsurprisingly knocked it out of the park once again. Today’s roundup will cover what a few recruits said following their experience in Ann Arbor.

Michigan sits high with three-star OL Paul Mubenga

Already sitting well with Buford (GA) 2023 three-star offensive lineman Paul Mubenga, Michigan helped differentiate itself with a strong official visit, he told The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($).

“It went great. I was able to be around the players and coaches and really see what Michigan has to offer, so it was good for me,” said Mubenga. “I talked with coach Moore a lot. I talked with coach Harbaugh a lot. I talked to the entire staff. They were just so welcoming. They were really happy to have me there.”

Following this visit, Mubenga admitted it’s going to be hard for other schools to beat the Wolverines.

“I mean, they sit really high. They have shown a lot and I liked everything I (saw) over there. They really have a great chance to get me.”

Recruiting analysts agreed, as three Crystal Balls have been submitted for Mubenga to Michigan following these remarks.

Mubenga has official visits set for Texas A&M and LSU over the next two weekends. He said he wants to make his decision in July after all his official visits are taken.

Four-star edge ‘loved’ official visit to Michigan

One of the visitors Michigan made the biggest move with during the weekend was Fairmont Preparatory Academy (CA) 2023 four-star edge Collins Acheampong. He recapped his visit with 247Sports’ Greg Biggins ($).

“Michigan has a great football tradition and great academic reputation as well. So I already loved that part of the school but on this visit this weekend, I really connected with the coaches and there really wasn’t a single thing I can point to and nitpick or find something to complain about it and that’s the first visit I could say that about,” Acheampong said.

While Michigan set the bar, Acheampong is still looking to squeeze in a few more visits before deciding on July 1.

“I want to try and take a mid-week trip to Florida and then go to Texas this weekend. My commitment is set for July 1 and I’m still in the process of gathering information about all the schools and the more visits I take, the better idea I’ll have.”

Miami will also get an official visit on June 24, but signs point toward Michigan being the leader here following this weekend. Four Crystal Balls for Michigan were put in, including Biggins, Sam Webb and Steve Wiltfong at a confidence level of six.

Michigan moving fast with four-star LB

Despite being a late addition to the visitor list this weekend, Michigan has picked up ground with Imhotep Institute (PA) 2023 four-star linebacker Semaj Bridgeman. He spoke with 247Sports’ Brian Dohn about what he liked from his trip to Ann Arbor ($).

“I really love Michigan, I like them a lot,” Bridgeman said. “The coaching staff was very chill, very in tune. They knew what they were talking about, what they wanted to do with me and why they were recruiting me.”

Bridgeman was hosted by Kalel Mullings on his visit, and he said he had a good time getting to know the players.

“It was very fun with the players,” said Bridgeman. “I was getting familiar with Michigan, and I was asking them questions and they were showing me around. It was very fun chillin’ with them.”

Significantly, Bridgeman will no longer be taking an official visit to Georgia next weekend like originally planned. With no other visits scheduled, this could wrap up quickly for Michigan.

Three-star OL gives Michigan “a very good chance” to land him

Michigan hosted several offensive line targets this past weekend, including Hun School (NJ) 2023 three-star Logan Howland. TMI’s Marich checked in with Howland to get his thoughts on the weekend ($).

“The visit was amazing,” Howland said. “I got to spend time with the players, see the dorms and the business school and spend a lot of time with coach Harbaugh.”

What really impressed Howland was Michigan’s tradition of winning.

“They’re a winning program, that’s what they’re known for,” Howland said. “They’ll be the first team to reach 1,000 wins, which is a crazy stat and being able to be a part of that would be unreal.”

When asked where Michigan sits with him following the visit, Howland simply replied, “Michigan has a very good chance moving forward.”

Howland has a decision timeline of early July. He still has official visits to take to Miami and Iowa in the next couple weeks.