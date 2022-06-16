Recruiting Roundup: Five-star cornerback officially visiting Michigan next weekend

After a busy last weekend with prospects from across the country checking out Ann Arbor for visits, this weekend will be no different as the Michigan Wolverines will host a ton more prospects over the next couple weeks.

One of those is a 2023 five-star defensive back who will visit Ann Arbor the weekend of June 24. We’ll talk about him and more prospects on today’s Recruiting Roundup.

Five-star CB to officially visit UM

That 2023 five-star I was just alluding to is Javien Toviano, who announced on Twitter Tuesday he will take an official visit to Michigan the weekend of June 24.

Getting him on campus for an official visit is a big step in the right direction for the Wolverines as they battle Georgia, LSU and Texas, among others, in this process. Toviano also announced on Twitter that he would no longer be officially visiting Georgia this weekend, as originally planned, which is significant news since Michigan is now the lone official visit he has scheduled as of now.

He is an elite prospect, ranking as the No. 22 ranked recruit in the class, the No. 4 cornerback and the No. 4 prospect in the state of Texas, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Steve Clinkscale has led the way in his recruitment, and surely more will be revealed after the visit in terms of where Michigan stands in his recruitment.

Four-star OL officially visiting Michigan this weekend

Four-star offensive lineman Amir Herring, the No. 4 ranked prospect in the state of Michigan in 2023, will officially visit this weekend, On3’s EJ Holland reported. ($)

In April, Maize n Brew reported the Wolverines had cooled a bit in Herring’s recruitment, and a source close to the recruitment said Michigan was “definitely at the bottom” as far as communication goes. Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Boston College and Missouri were named as schools who were recruiting him the hardest.

But Holland’s latest report says things have progressed rapidly between the two parties and although there will be some “hurt feelings” that will need to be cleared up during Herring’s visit, Holland believes Michigan can get that taken care of with the help of wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy, Herring’s former high school coach at West Bloomfield.

Holland reported the 6-foot-3, 280-pounder will be looking to make his decision in July and has already made official visits to Nebraska and Boston College, with a trip to Missouri on deck for next weekend.

Herring has six Crystal ball projections, with five experts having him land at Michigan with the other predicting he ends up at Nebraska.

2023 four-star RB raves about U-M visit

Jeremiyah Love, a 2023 four-star running back from St. Louis, Missouri, visited Michigan this past weekend and came away with some positive vibes from the trip, reported 247Sports’ Allen Trieu ($).

“The work the strength and conditioning team does (stood out),” he told Trieu. “It was very impressive how the before and after pics of the players look. They really put in work on development of players.”

The 6-foot, 190-pound Love also mentioned the different ways the Wolverines’ coaching staff would plan on using him if he committed. Love has been initially viewed as a running back, but has shown his versatility in spring camps, which has led to schools recruiting him at a variety of positions.

“Michigan would plan on using me both ways,” he said. “Corner and running back/slot. They currently have a player that goes both ways now. Coach Harbaugh and coach Clink really think I am capable of playing any skilled position on the team.”

This month has already been a busy one for Love, as he took other trips to Texas A&M and Oregon. He heads to Notre Dame this weekend for another official visit, then to Alabama to finish out the month.

Love is the No. 72 recruit in his class and the No. 2 prospect in the state of Missouri, according to the composite.

Four-star Ohio LB visits midweek

Arvell Reese, a 2023 four-star linebacker from Cleveland was at Michigan on Wednesday for an unofficial visit, according to a report from On3’s Holland ($).

Reese was on campus earlier this offseason, but it appeared Ohio State was the clear frontrunner in this recruitment. While that is still thought to be true, Holland said Michigan has been working hard on him and Reese’s interest with the Wolverines is genuine.

Reese is the No. 323 ranked recruit in the class, the No. 25 linebacker and the seventh ranked prospect in Ohio, according to the composite. He has two Crystal Ball projections, with both analysts predicting him to end up with the Buckeyes.

Four-star DL blown away by visit to Michigan

As last weekend was a big one for the Wolverines for official visits, Michigan was also able to bring in 2023 four-star defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (Suwannee, Ga.) for an unofficial visit at the same time.

The trip was McDonald’s first-ever to Ann Arbor, and what the Wolverines have to offer and he told Holland ($) he had a great time.

“It was great,” McDonald said. “It was better than I thought it would be. It blew me away. Everything from the facilities to the atmosphere to the staff was great. I’m excited to get back and see a game. Michigan is a top school for me. They really exceeded my expectations.”

Holland also reported McDonald was able to spend a fair amount of time connecting with defensive line coach Mike Elston and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

“Coach Elston is a great coach,” McDonald said. “It felt like I already knew him. He feels like family because of the way he treated me and talked to me. I got to be around his family, and that was great. Coach Minter is a great coach. He’s one of the best in the business. I love him a lot.”

The big development here is McDonald plans to make another unofficial visit to Michigan in July for the BBQ at the Big House, and then follow that up with his official visit in September for a game at the Big House, with it likely being the night game against Hawaii.

Several other schools remain in the mix to land McDonald, including Georgia, Michigan State, Florida, Oklahoma and Ohio State. He currently has one Crystal Ball in for Georgia.

McDonald is ranked No. 292 overall, the No. 41 defensive lineman and the No. 30 player in the state of Georgia, according to the composite rankings.