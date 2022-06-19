2023 three-star TE Deakon Tonielli commits to Michigan

Grant Newsome and the Michigan Wolverines just picked up their first tight end of the 2023 class, as three-star Deakon Tonielli just committed to the Maize and Blue.

BOOM! I just want to say thank you to every single person who has stood by my side throughout this journey. I am so grateful for @grant_newsome and his awesome support, as well as @CoachJim4UM for the opportunity to become a wolverine! #Committed #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/x6KLpGcCEC — Deakon Tonielli (@DeakonTonielli) June 19, 2022

The 6-foot-6, 215-pounder attends Oswego High School in Illinois, where he also plays basketball and track and field. The Wolverines offered Tonielli back on Aug. 12, 2021. After the offer from Michigan, offers came in from Michigan State, Indiana, Illinois, West Virginia, Purdue, Louisville and more.

Tonielli’s top schools of interest were Michigan, Purdue and Illinois. He had seen all three schools on more than one occasion, but his first visit to Michigan was an unofficial back in March. That was his first time in Ann Arbor and it wouldn’t be his last, as he was among the recruits in town for Victors Weekend.

Allen Trieu of 247Sports compares Tonielli to Albert Okwuegbunam, a tight end from the Denver Broncos.

Tall, longer prospect. Plays as an outside receiver as well as a slot in high school. Uses height, length and leaping ability well and shows a big catch radius. Good athlete with basketball and track and field in his background as well. Appears to have some top end speed, but can still improve burst and suddenness. Tracks the ball in the air well and can put himself in position to make plays on the ball without losing speed or balance. Will grow into a tight end in college but his experience being unattached offers a lot of possibilities. Shows some physicality but would need experience as an on the ball blocker if schools try to do that with him.

With Tonielli locked in, the Wolverines turn their attention to one more target — three-star Chico Holt, who officially visited the weekend of June 10. Outside of Holt, there are no other tight ends Newsome is recruiting at this time in the 2023 class.

It has been since March since the Wolverines last gained a commitment, as the last player to commit was three-star running back Benjamin Hall on March 29. Hopefully this kickstarts a solid summer for Michigan recruiting.

Tonielli is the No. 7 player from Illinois, the No. 22 tight end and No. 430 overall prospect, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. You can check out his junior season highlights down in the video below.