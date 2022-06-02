Recruiting Roundup: 2024 five-star QB set to visit Michigan this weekend

As the Michigan Wolverines coaching staff works to build the 2023 class, they are also looking ahead to 2024 as one of the top prospects in that class is set to take a visit to Ann Arbor within the coming days. It’s a huge visit for Michigan, so let’s jump right into that to begin today’s Recruiting Roundup.

Five-star QB Jadyn Davis to visit Michigan June 5

Jadyn Davis, a five-star quarterback and the No. 2 ranked player in the class of 2024 according to the composite, recently told 247Sports’ Greg Biggins he will visit Michigan, among other schools during a big week for him.

Michigan will get a visit from the 6-foot, 190-pounder from Providence Day High School (Charlotte, NC) this Sunday, June 5. Davis took a visit to Clemson on June 1, will go to Baton Rouge on Friday, then Alabama on Saturday before making his way to Ann Arbor.

Davis told Biggins Michigan is high on his radar and praised how well he thinks the Wolverines’ offense translates to the NFL.

“I really like Michigan a lot,” Davis said. “I feel like they run one of the few offenses that translates well to the NFL. That’s obviously the goal for me so I definitely have high interest in Michigan and feel I can fit in well there. Jim Harbaugh is a former NFL quarterback and former NFL head coach so he knows what it takes to get there. Then you have coach (Matt) Weiss who was with the Ravens for nine years and that’s a to of NFL experience on the staff there.”

Davis also said he plans to cut his list to seven or eight schools by the end of the summer, with Georgia and Penn State two of the schools already set to make the cut.

Michigan offered Davis in the middle of May, so it will be interesting to see what kind of momentum the Wolverines can gather in his recruitment after this weekend’s visit.

Michigan offers 2023 three-star safety after visit

The Wolverines just recently extended an offer to 2023 three-star safety Jordan Sanford (Arlington, TX). Michigan recently stopped by his school (Mansfield Timberview) to visit him last week, so Sanford knew the coaching staff had interest, but he was still excited to land the offer, he told The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($).

“It means a lot to me because I’ve worked really hard to be in this position and I’m glad they believed in me enough to offer,” Sanford said.

Sanford also said he plans to officially visit Michigan and is thinking of potential dates he could do so, adding that Michigan is “high up” on his list.

“I was already thinking of days that I could possibly come visit. I do plan official visiting Michigan. I just don’t know when yet. I want to see their dorms, classrooms, facilities all that. I also want to get a feel of the coaches, staff and their tradition.”

Sanford released his top nine schools on June 1, with Michigan making the cut one day after offering him, along with SMU, Vanderbilt, Utah, TCU, Texas Tech, Washington, Northwestern and Oklahoma State. Sanford has one Crystal Ball projection to the in-state Texas Tech Red Raiders.

He sits as the No. 444 overall prospect in his class, the No. 40 safety and No. 74 recruit in the state of Texas, according to the composite.

Louisville commit keeping options open and still interested in Michigan

2023 three-star edge Adonijah Green remains committed to the Louisville Cardinals, but is still listening to other coaches and remains interested in Michigan, according to a report from On3’s EJ Holland ($).

The 6-foot-5, 203-pounder (Ellenwood, GA) made an early decision and committed to Louisville in December and told Holland he felt that decision was the right one at the time, but in the same breath is still keeping the door open.

Michigan jumped in the mix for Green in February and caught his attention immediately.

“Michigan is a good program,” Green said. “I like the coaching staff. I like how they develop guys at my position. I like that they are a winning program. They were just in the playoffs last year. They had a good run. I definitely plan to make a visit.”

Holland reported that defensive coordinator Jesse Minter stopped by Cedar Grove to see Green during the evaluation period and defensive line coach Mike Elston has also been staying in touch.

“Coach Elston is cool,” Green said. “He’s laid back. He’s funny. He keeps it real. He knows about the process and how to develop guys. He told me that I have natural ability and that he can sharpen me with his coaching. He likes my length and natural ability.”

Green is the No. 372 ranked player in his class, the 31st ranked edge and the No. 33 player in the state of Georgia, according to the composite.