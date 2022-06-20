2023 five-star WR Johntay Cook official visit to Michigan begins today

After the busiest recruiting weekend of the year so far for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines, the program is slated to host a five-star prospect in the 2023 class among the best at his position.

Johntay Cook, a 6-foot, 170-pound wide receiver from DeSoto, Texas, will be on campus starting today for his official visit. This is his first ever visit to Ann Arbor.

Ron Bellamy offered Cook a scholarship back in February and immediately became one of the better receiver prospects Michigan has recruited in the 2023 class. He has put up monster stats the last two years — 43 receptions for 690 yards and 10 touchdowns his sophomore season and 38 catches for 806 yards and 19 touchdowns his junior season.

Since the beginning of the year, Cook has taken unofficial visits to Texas A&M on two occasions, as well as Alabama. He has taken official visits to Ole Miss (June 3) and Oregon (June 17), setting Michigan up for the final official visit that has been scheduled up to this point. He has mentioned potentially getting back to Texas A&M, but nothing is set in stone.

It is pretty likely Michigan is facing an uphill climb in this recruitment with the southern schools, but Bellamy is among the better recruiters on Michigan’s staff and has shown his ability to recruit southern prospects. It’s also nice Cook will be, reportedly at least, the only midweek official visitor, so he will get the red carpet treatment and get plenty of quality one-on-one time with the staff.

Cook is the No. 6 player in Texas, the No. 6 wide receiver and No. 35 overall player regardless of position on 247Sports’ composite.