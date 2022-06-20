2023 in-state four-star OL Amir Herring sets commitment date

One of the Michigan Wolverines’ biggest in-state targets remaining in the 2023 class has set his commitment date, as four-star West Bloomfield offensive lineman Amir Herring will make his decision Thursday, July 7. He announced the news on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound interior offensive lineman just used his official visit to Michigan this past weekend for Victors Weekend, annually the biggest recruiting event of the month of June for the Wolverines. It was originally going to be an unofficial but was later changed, which is significant considering that not only made the university pay for his trip, but it also let him stay throughout the entire weekend instead of just one day.

It appears the Nebraska Cornhuskers are the only other program truly fighting Michigan for Herring’s commitment. He officially visited Lincoln during the first weekend of June, but all the Crystal Balls are in for Michigan. As of this moment, it appears Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines are set to receive some good news on July 7.

Herring holds other offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Ole Miss, Penn State, Purdue and more. He is the No. 4 player in the state of Michigan, No. 14 interior offensive lineman and No. 284 overall prospect on 247Sports’ composite.