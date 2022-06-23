Recruiting Roundup: Five-star WR visiting Michigan Friday

While the Michigan Wolverines are set to host a slew of official visitors from the 2023 class beginning on Friday, there is also one major unofficial visitor of note who is sure to catch the attention of the recruiting world.

Five-star WR to visit Ann Arbor

Ryan Wingo, the No. 4 overall recruit in the 2024 class and the No. 1 wide receiver prospect (according to 247Sports’ composite), is unofficially visiting Michigan on Friday, according to Brice Marich from The Michigan Insider.

Friday’s trip will mark the first to Ann Arbor for the 6-foot-2, 198-pound prospect from St. Louis, Missouri. He will be accompanied by his parents.

Michigan offered Wingo back in March and since then, he has established a strong relationship with the coaching staff, particularly with safeties coach Jay Harbaugh and wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy.

Along with Michigan, Wingo holds other several big name offers already, including from Notre Dame, Florida, Oklahoma, Texas, Penn State, Oregon and several others.

The younger Harbaugh has been a recruiting force in the St. Louis area, so hopefully he can work some magic and give Michigan a fighting chance in this one.

Three-star OL recaps ‘great’ official visit to Michigan

Landen Hatchett (Ferndale, Wash.), a three-star offensive lineman in the 2023 class, took an official visit to Michigan this past weekend. The visit was his fourth in total to Ann Arbor as he told 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman ($) he feels like he has gotten to know Michigan well.

“The visit was great,” said Hatchett. “I had a really good time and got a great feel. This was my fourth time back to Michigan, so I feel like I’ve really got to know the place well and learn a lot. The thing that really stood out to me this time around is the family feel. Getting around the players was great and they always treat me like one of them. I feel like I’ve already made a great connection with the people I would be around if I go there.”

Hatchett and co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore have built a great relationship, and this visit only strengthened that bond. They got to go over where Moore thought Hatchett would fit in along the line, dove into some of his film and more.

He also got to meet with Jim Harbaugh, saying, “My meeting with coach Harbaugh also went well. With him we just talked more about life and other things outside of football. It’s always nice to chat with him.”

Hatchett just recently visited USC on Wednesday and will take an official visit to Washington this weekend. He hopes to make a decision in July.

He ranks as the No. 730 recruit in the class, the No. 49 ranked interior offensive lineman and the No. 9 player in the state of Washington, according to the composite rankings. There are no Crystal Ball projections.

Michigan made big move with four-star ATH after official visit

Jacobe Johnson (Mustang, OK.), a four-star athlete in the 2023 class, officially visited Michigan for Victors Weekend.

One of the most intriguing parts about Johnson is he holds power conference offers in both football and basketball. And while Johnson checked out the football side of things in Ann Arbor, he did get a chance to talk to a couple of the Michigan basketball coaches and check out those facilities as well, according to On3’s EJ Holland ($).

On the football end, Johnson told Holland the trip went according to plan.

“It was a great overall visit,” said Johnson. “I had a good time with my family. I loved the coaches. I learned a lot in my meetings with them. The facilities and the academics are really good at Michigan. It was just an overall great visit.”

Johnson has had some early experience at wide receiver, but has more experience as a defensive back in high school as of late. However, Johnson, who has built relationships with both Steve Clinkscale and Bellamy, told Holland the coaching staff has told him he can play both sides of the ball.

“What I like about Michigan is they not only tell you that, they actually do it. They aren’t just going to put me in one spot. They want me to play on both sides of the ball. It impresses me a lot. That’s something that I’m looking for,” Johnson said.

As far as where Michigan stands coming out of the visit, Johnson said the Wolverines rank high on his list.

“Michigan is up there. Michigan definitely jumped,” he said. “They surprised me in a lot of ways. It wouldn’t surprise me if they are high up there.”

Johnson will take official visits to Stanford and Oklahoma State and might end up taking unofficial visits to LSU and Tennessee. He also said it’s likely he takes another unofficial visit to Michigan, possibly for the BBQ at the Big House in July.

He currently ranks as the No. 87 overall recruit in his class, the No. 5 athlete and the No. 3 ranked player in the state of Oklahoma, according to the composite rankings. Johnson currently has three Crystal Ball projections, with each of those predictions pinning Oklahoma as the favorite to land him.