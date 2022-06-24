Michigan football recruiting visitors list for June 24 weekend

While this weekend doesn’t have as much hype as Victors Weekend, what the group lacks in quantity it makes up for in quality. Michigan is expecting five top-200 players and an even more loaded list of recruits in the 2024 class. This is the last weekend before the spring official visit period closes, so this will give Michigan the last word with these prospects.

Here is everyone who is currently expected to visit Ann Arbor this weekend.

Official Visitors

Martin (TX) five-star CB Javien Toviano - No. 22 overall, No. 4 CB

Steve Clinkscale has been putting in work getting top defensive backs on campus this month and Toviano may be the best. Michigan made his top eight back in May along with other college football powerhouses, but getting an official visit is big.

Even more interesting was that the day after Toviano announced his official visit to Michigan, he said he would not make a planned official visit to Georgia. We don’t know what happened between the two, but a major contender is eliminated. He is also viewed as a legitimate threat to leave the state of Texas, which will also help Michigan.

Gulliver Prep (FL) five-star WR Jalen Brown - No. 29 overall, No. 4 WR

Michigan has been recruiting Brown for about as long as any other prospect in the 2023 class. Brown has stayed interested through plenty of ups and downs, including losing his primary recruiter in Josh Gattis to Miami. Ron Bellamy has done an excellent job picking up the ball and continuing Michigan’s relationship with him.

Brown officially visited LSU last weekend and will likely visit other finalists like Georgia, Miami and Florida State in the fall. Brown is looking for a school with a big-time quarterback committed in the class, which is why Michigan is also pushing hard to get Dante Moore on campus this weekend.

University Lab (LA) four-star LB Jaiden Ausberry - No. 69 overall, No. 4 LB

After not much seemed to be happening with Ausberry and Michigan, he surprisingly announced he would be taking an official visit for this weekend. This will be following trips to Auburn, Notre Dame and Texas A&M over the last three weeks. Notre Dame seems to have worked some magic on Ausberry and have pulled way out front during his visit to South Bend. Michigan has some work to do here.

Central (AL) four-star WR Karmello English - No. 141 overall, No. 23 WR

As surprising as it was to see Ausberry taking an official visit, it’s even more shocking to have English on this list since he’s never been brought up as a target before a couple weeks ago when it was confirmed he would be visiting Ann Arbor.

Bellamy has been doing solid work here behind the scenes, but it’s going to be tough to get English away from in-state Auburn, where he officially visited at the beginning of the week. Michigan will get the last visit though, as English will be making his decision July 2.

Camden (SC) four-star DL Xzavier McLeod - No. 162 overall, No. 24 DL

A late addition to the list, McLeod only announced that he’d be taking an official visit to Michigan on Wednesday. This was part of a big push by the staff to get him up on campus, which they’ll need to keep doing to have a shot with him.

McLeod is coming off an official visit to LSU, with Texas A&M, Georgia, and South Carolina also in the race. The in-state Gamecocks lead the Crystal Ball with all three predictions in their favor.

Skyline (ID) three-star ATH Kenyon Sadiq - No. 669 overall, No. 60 ATH

Despite being the lowest ranked prospect on the list, Sadiq has just as high of a ceiling as any prospect on this list. Michigan dug up a gem from Idaho last cycle in Colston Loveland and will look to do it again with Sadiq this year.

Sadiq is being recruited all over the field by different schools, but Michigan is primarily focusing on wide receiver. This will be Sadiq’s third official visit in a little over a week after going to Iowa State last weekend and Washington midweek. The Cyclones are the bigger threat, but Michigan could and should raise the bar on his final visit.

2024 Visitors

St. Louis University (MO) five-star WR Ryan Wingo - No. 4 overall, No. 1 WR

Kicking off the 2024 visitors will be Wingo, who is visiting on Friday. Jay Harbaugh has put Michigan in a good spot for Wingo as he has good connections with the St. Louis area. Wingo has already visited Oklahoma and Texas A&M in recent weeks.

Jefferson (GA) five-star LB Sammy Brown - No. 6 overall, No. 1 LB

Brown will be on campus Saturday while taking a Midwest swing to also check out Notre Dame and Michigan State. Michigan offered Brown in early April but will have to battle the southern powers, as well as Ohio State, to get the five-star up from Georgia.

St. Joseph’s Prep (PA) four-star CB Omillio Agard - No. 41 overall, No. 6 CB

Michigan offered Agard while on the road during the evaluation period, so getting him on campus this soon after is good news. He has been visiting plenty other schools during June, including Alabama, Clemson and Tennessee.

Friendship Collegiate (DC) four-star edge Dylan Stewart - No. 93 overall, No. 9 Edge

Under Mike Elston, Michigan has been hitting the DMV hard for defensive line talent and Stewart could be next in line. Stewart was another evaluation period offer and has taken note of Michigan’s draft success at his position. He’s also seen Ohio State and Texas A&M during June.

Glenbard South (IL) four-star WR Cam Williams - No. 122 overall, No. 22 WR

As one of the top players in the Midwest for his class, Michigan was considered a major threat to land Williams. But, once again, Notre Dame has surged here and seems to be in pole position to land Williams sooner rather than later. Getting him on campus will help to try and stem the tide here before he pulls the trigger for the Irish.

Harper Woods (MI) four-star ATH Jacob Oden - No. 135 overall, No. 16 ATH

Oden is another prospect Michigan was looking good with early on, considering he is a legacy and local kid. Michigan State has captured some momentum in this recruitment but this tide will be easier to turn back in Michigan’s favor.