Michigan makes top five list for 2023 three-star WR Frederick Moore

Jim Harbaugh, Ron Bellamy and the Michigan Wolverines received some solid news heading into another busy official visit weekend, as 2023 three-star wide receiver Frederick Moore put them in his top five list. As he announced on Twitter, Texas A&M, Illinois, Minnesota and Cincinnati also made the list.

The 6-foot, 175-pounder from St. Louis, Missouri has taken official visits to Illinois (June 3) Michigan (June 10). He was originally going to see Michigan State last weekend, but that visit was eventually canceled.

As a junior during the 2021 season at Cardinal Ritter College Prep, Moore hauled in 41 catches for 1,010 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also had three returns for touchdowns on special teams. Along with football, Moore also runs track and field in high school.

Moore has a commitment date scheduled for July 1. All in all, Michigan should be in line to receive plenty of good news that day, as Moore, four-star edge Collins Acheampong and four-star athlete Jaxon Howard are all set to commit to their future school on that same day.

Michigan leads the Crystal Ball for both Moore and Acheampong, while Howard has no predictions as of this writing. Will Michigan go 4-for-4 the first day of July? We’ll know a week from now.

The Wolverines currently have just one receiver committed to their 2023 class — three-star West Bloomfield prospect Semaj Morgan.