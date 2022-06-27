2024 four-star LB Mason Curtis commits to Michigan

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines received their first commitment of the 2024 class on Monday when four-star linebacker Mason Curtis announced his pledge on Twitter.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder hails from Nashville, Tennessee and attends Ensworth High School. He held other offers from Michigan State, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, Tennessee, South Carolina, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, Louisville and more.

Curtis is the No. 2 player in Tennessee, No. 14 linebacker and No. 203 overall prospect on 247Sports’ composite.

George Helow and the Wolverines extended the offer to Curtis back in April. He visited Ann Arbor for the first time this past weekend and, according to The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($), the visit went great. With Curtis now officially in the fold for Michigan’s 2024 class, that is as clear as day.

There are a lot of highlights of Curtis from his sophomore season, so feel free to check them out on his Hudl account here.