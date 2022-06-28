Recruiting Roundup: Five-stars recap weekend visits to Ann Arbor

Michigan is coming off its final official visit in the month of June, which included the first commit of the 2024 class. Today’s roundup will cover reactions from some of the visitors, as well as a race for a previous visitor that has tightened up all of a sudden.

Five-star WR can see himself in Michigan’s offense

One of the headliners for the group of visitors this weekend was 2023 Gulliver Prep (FL) five-star wide receiver Jalen Brown. In talking to 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins, Brown emphasized he can see himself getting the ball in Michigan’s offense ($).

“They got a lot of talent on their team and they got a lot of good quarterbacks on their team,” Brown said. “So if I were to pick Michigan, I know they got somebody that can get me the ball.”

Brown’s father, James, maybe even revealed some of Michigan’s plans for the offense in 2022.

“I think they are going to open it up more,” said Mr. Brown. “J.J. (McCarthy) seems to be doing really well based on what they said and they are going to throw the ball.”

Brown has already visited Ann Arbor three times, including this official visit, but his father said that he, “think(s) we’re going to get back.”

Miami has always been a big threat here, and landing elite quarterback Jaden Rashada on Sunday only helps its case. LSU and Georgia are also in the mix for Brown.

No. 1 LB in 2024 class enjoys first visit to Michigan

Another five-star who was in Ann Arbor last weekend was 2024 Jefferson (GA) linebacker Sammy Brown, who recapped his visit with The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($).

“It was awesome. I love Ann Arbor and the facilities were awesome,” Brown said. “The coaching staff is awesome and I love coach Helow and coach Harbaugh. They like my game and love how I am off the field.”

Brown took special notice of Jim Harbaugh and how his attitude has affected the program from the top down.

“From the head coach down to the GAs, everyone has a great energy that feeds into the players. I think that’s something that’s a byproduct of what coach Harbaugh has done,” Brown said. “I love what coach Harbaugh and his staff has done to that program. There’s a reason they were elite this past year and will be for the next couple years. They’re doing things right up there. I’m really excited to see what they can do soon.”

Moving forward, Brown would like to return to see a game day experience at Michigan.

“I would love to get up for a game. Just being in that stadium empty felt almost electric.”

There are no Crystal Ball predictions for Brown, but he has all the offers you would expect for the No. 8 overall player in his class.

Recent official visit could shake up recruitment for Michigan lean

An official visitor earlier this month that Michigan hit it out of the park with is 2023 four-star edge Collins Acheampong. However, Acheampong took an official visit to Miami this weekend and 247Sports’ Greg Biggins thinks the Hurricanes may have overtaken Michigan in this race ($).

“I have a lot to think about,” Acheampong said. “Miami has a lot of tradition and I think this new staff can bring it back. The staff has a lot of NFL experience with Jason Taylor being a guy who will be working specifically with the defensive ends.”

Along with Miami and Michigan, Acheampong is also considering LSU. He outlined the factors he’s looking for when making a decision.

“The big things I’m looking at are academics, location or comfort level and coaching staff,” Acheampong said. “I like what all three of those schools have to offer in all three areas. All three have great coaching staffs and strong academic reputations.”

Biggins notes that Miami, “made up a lot of ground and might have even edged ahead after his visit this weekend.”

Acheampong is set to make his final decision this Friday. Michigan took commanding control of the Crystal Balls after his visit, but that could change with what Miami has been doing with NIL this cycle. This could be yet another example this cycle of a recruit Michigan will lose out on because of a refusal to play the NIL game.