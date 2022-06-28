2023 four-star LB Raylen Wilson decommits from Michigan

According to a report from On3, 2023 four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson has decommitted from the Michigan Wolverines.

“I want to thank coach Harbaugh and the whole Michigan staff for welcoming me with open arms, but at this time I would like to step back from my commitment and explore my options a little more,” Wilson told On3.

The 6-foot-2, 213-pounder from Tallahassee, Florida had been committed to Michigan since Dec. 8, just a few short days after Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines won the Big Ten Championship. He officially visited for Victors Weekend, but also took official visits in the month of June to the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs. He was also on Florida’s campus a day after Victors Weekend for a recruiting camp.

Wilson was the highest-rated player in Michigan’s 2023 class. A top-100 player in the country, he is ranked No. 73 overall, No. 5 at the linebacker position and No. 16 in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports’ composite.

There’s no other way to put it: this is a massive loss for the Wolverines’ 2023 class. Linebacker was a huge need with Wilson onboard. Now without him, it is in dire straits. Michigan’s highest-ranked player in the class is now four-star running back Cole Cabana, who is the No. 233 overall prospect.

This is a developing story. Stick with Maize n Brew for developments on this story.