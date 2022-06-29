2023 three-star edge Tyler Thompson commits to North Carolina over Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines have missed out on yet another top target in the 2023 class, with three-star edge Tyler Thompson announcing his verbal pledge to the North Carolina Tar Heels on Wednesday.

Thompson is a 6-foot-5, 200-pound edge rusher from Cary, North Carolina. Defensive line coach Mike Elston and the Wolverines extended an offer to him in February. North Carolina — the other school thought to be a threat in this recruitment — extended an offer to Thompson in early June and got him up for a visit not long after the Michigan trip.

And at the end of the day, the Tar Heels were able to win this one late, reportedly, because distance from home played a huge role in this one. Had they not offered Thompson so late in the process, he would have likely been bound for Michigan.

Along with Michigan and UNC, Thompson had other offers from Boston College, Louisville, Minnesota, Washington, Virginia Tech and others. He is ranked as the No. 656 prospect in the 2023 class on the 247Sports composite, as well as the No. 54 edge and the No. 21 recruit in North Carolina.

This is yet another miss on the recruiting trail for Jim Harbaugh and company. Crystal Balls continue to come in every day for Michigan’s top targets in the 2023 class and none of them are in Michigan’s favor. This also comes off the heels of four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson decommitting from the Wolverines Tuesday night.

This has been a rough recruiting cycle, so hopefully things turn around soon.