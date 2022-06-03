Recruiting Visitors List: 2024 five-star QB highlights June 3 recruiting visitors

The month of June means the beginning of official visitors for recruits in the 2023 class. While most of the Michigan Wolverines’ expected visitors are concentrated later in the month, this weekend will have a small, yet potent group of prospects on campus.

2023

Woodlawn (LA) four-star CB Jordan Matthews - No. 130 overall, No. 14 CB

Two of Michigan’s best recruiters are teaming up to try and land Matthews from the deep south. Ron Bellamy is his primary recruiter, given his connections to the state of Louisiana, while Steve Clinkscale would be Matthews’ position coach.

While LSU is usually the favorite for in-state players, Texas seems to be the leader here with the lone Crystal Ball pick in for the Longhorns. Matthews has another official visit scheduled for Tennessee on June 24, with a couple others likely to be scheduled for this month.

Gulliver Prep (FL) four-star CB Daniel Harris - No. 311 overall, No. 31 CB

Harris has had a hot offseason, with some of the top schools in the country extending offers to him. The interest is legitimate, as Harris has official visits scheduled to Ohio State, Georgia and Penn State following this one to Michigan.

Given those schools, it’s clear Harris isn’t afraid to leave the region for college. However, the biggest threat is probably the closest school in proximity to him, Georgia, where he took an unofficial visit in the beginning of April.

2024

Carrollwood Day (FL) four-star WR Bredell Richardson - No. 63 overall, No. 9 WR

Michigan just offered Richardson a couple weeks ago, so this was a quickly planned trip to get his first look at Ann Arbor. Clinkscale put in a lot of work in Florida during the evaluation period and it’s already paying off by getting the top-100 prospect up north.

Richardson will be checking out Notre Dame and Michigan in the same swing, so it looks like he does have some interest in leaving the south to play at the next level. This visit is a great first step, but there is a long way to go before Richardson’s recruitment is over. Michigan will have to get him back on campus probably twice more to have a chance, but we’ll see what his interest level is at following this trip.

Providence Day School (NC) five-star QB Jadyn Davis - No. 2 overall, No. 1 QB

Providence Day School (NC) four-star WR Channing Goodwin - No. 213 overall, No. 35 WR

Providence Day School (NC) four-star WR Jordan Shipp - No. 231 overall, No. 38 WR

On Sunday, Michigan will host the top quarterback in the 2024 class on campus, along with two of his top receiving targets. Michigan only offered Davis a couple weeks ago but he has shown a strong level of interest, which is even more notable considering how many other schools are pursuing him. What may help Michigan out here is another JJ McCarthy situation where Ohio State spurned Davis over other quarterback targets, eventually landing five-star Dylan Raiola.

Another way Michigan could help with Davis is landing one of his high school teammates that are visiting with him. Luckily, Michigan has a sizable advantage with Goodwin since his father, Jonathan, was an offensive lineman for the Wolverines and an NFL draft pick.

Despite the familial connection, Michigan actually offered Shipp a couple days before Goodwin. Shipp is a Florida legacy but the Gators haven’t offered yet, opening the door for another school like Michigan to jump in and make a move.