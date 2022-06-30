Recruiting Roundup: Five-star WR impressed after visit to Ann Arbor

As the Michigan looks to build its 2023 class, the Wolverines did receive good news regarding the class of 2024 when four-star linebacker Mason Curtis (Nashville, Tenn.) announced his pledge to Michigan on June 27.

This past weekend, the Wolverines put in some work for another player in the 2024 class, as one of the nation’s top players overall visited Ann Arbor for the first time ever.

Nation’s top WR prospect wowed by U-M visit

2024 five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo (Saint Louis, MO.) made the trip to Ann Arbor accompanied by his parents. Wingo told 247 Sports’ Brice Marich ($) he came away impressed and said seeing the Big House in person was a surreal experience for him.

“Seeing the Big House (stood out the most) and how big it was (laughter), Wingo said. “I’ve never seen a stadium that huge. The Big House (stood out the most). Walking where legends walked was pretty cool.”

Wingo added he has already built several strong bonds with members of the Michigan Wolverines coaching staff, including Ron Bellamy and Jay Harbaugh. He told Marich the next step is that he plans on visiting again, possibly for a game at the Big House this fall.

“Most likely a game this fall,” Wingo said. “I’m not sure yet, though.”

Even though Michigan made a strong impression on Wingo, he said his recruitment remains wide open. He holds more than 30 offers, including from Florida, Arkansas, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Michigan State, Oregon and Penn State, among many others.

Along with being the top ranked receiver in 2024, Wingo is also the No. 4 prospect overall and the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Missouri, according to the 247Sports composite. There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for the 6-foot-2, 198-pounder.

Top Idaho recruit reflects on Michigan official visit

2023 three-star athlete Kenyon Sadiq (Idaho Falls, ID.) took an official visit to Michigan last weekend after starting last week off with an official visit to Washington. Sadiq caught up with TMI’s Marich ($) and explained how it was, “good, I had an amazing time.”

Sadiq said he was able to spend time with almost the entire offensive staff during his time in Ann Arbor.

“I met basically the whole offensive staff besides the offensive coordinator because he was having a baby,” said Sadiq. “All of our conversations were good. I do like the plan they have for me, there’s a lot of potential to be great.”

Michigan tight end Colston Loveland, another Idaho native, was Sadiq’s host during the visit, but he did get to also meet, “mostly the whole incoming freshman class.” Overall, Sadiq said his visit to Ann Arbor was an enjoyable experience.

“Ann Arbor is a great place,” said Said. “It’s similar to where I live but different in many good ways.”

Sadiq took an official visit to Iowa State a week prior to his Washington visit and said he doesn’t see a scenario where he would take any more in the fall, so a commitment sometime this summer is very likely.

Sadiq is the No. 681 ranked player in the class, the No. 63 ranked athlete and the top prospect in the state of Idaho. He currently has no Crystal Ball projections in at this time.

Michigan trending in right direction for pair of DL targets

Michigan is starting to gain some positive momentum regarding a couple of 2023 four-star defensive linemen, according to On3’s EJ Holland ($).

Xzavier McLeod (Camden, SC.) took an official visit to Michigan last weekend, marking his first ever trip to Ann Arbor. He has been building a solid relationship with defensive line coach Mike Elston and according to Holland’s report, McLeod loved the visit and Michigan is in contention for his top spot.

There doesn’t appear to be a timeline for his decision, but Michigan having the last visit in his recruitment could certainly help its chances.

The 6-foot-4, 324-pound prospect currently has three Crystal Ball projections on McLeod, with all of them having him landing at South Carolina. He is the No. 162 overall prospect, the No. 24 ranked defensive lineman and the No. 3 prospect in South Carolina.

The other defensive line prospect Michigan is growing more optimistic about, according to Holland, is John Walker (Kissimmee, Fla.). Holland reported one source close to the program told him there is a belief Michigan has the lead following his summer visits.

Walker still isn’t making a decision until October and is still set to take a fall official visit to Florida. UCF is considered a dark horse in his recruitment, as his mom prefers him to stay closer to home, with Ohio State remaining a factor as well.

Walker took his official visit to Michigan on June 10 and reportedly came away impressed, so it will be interesting to see whether the coaching staff can get him on campus again before he makes his decision on Oct. 22.

He is the No. 97 recruit in the class of 2023, the 11th-ranked defensive lineman and the No. 21 ranked prospect in the state of Florida. The two Crystal Ball projections both have him ending up with the Buckeyes.