Recruiting Roundup: Top-100 prospect locks in official visit to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines are coming off their first weekend of visitors for the month of June, and aren’t done adding more for the next few weeks of the month.

Today’s roundup covers a handful of prospects who have set up or are looking to set up their trips to Ann Arbor.

Top-100 DB sets official visit date

While it is not Victors Weekend, this upcoming weekend’s group of visitors is still pretty loaded and is set to improve even more with the addition of 2023 four-star defensive back Makari Vickers, according to The Michigan Insider’s Steve Lorenz ($).

Michigan made Vickers’ top eight group a couple of weeks ago, and looks to be in the upper half of that list if it is receiving an official. Vickers took an official visit to Oklahoma this past weekend and will officially visit Alabama the week after Michigan. Florida State is also a major contender but may not receive an official visit since Vickers is from Tallahassee.

Although Vickers is listed as a cornerback, it was Michigan safeties coach Jay Harbaugh who went down to see his spring scrimmage during the evaluation period. Steve Clinkscale is the secondary recruiter here, so the staff may see him as a versatile guy who can play either position at the next level.

Three-star edge will officially visit for Victors Weekend

Michigan is involved with a ton of edge prospects in the 2023 class, including Panther Creek (NC) three-star Tyler Thompson. TMI’s Lorenz recently reported Thompson will be taking an official visit to Michigan for Victors Weekend on June 17 ($).

Lorenz believes Thompson is on the second tier of targets, but could possibly be a take following this visit as he has a high ceiling but a low floor.

Other offers for Thompson include Boston College, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, UNC, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Washington. Thompson doesn’t have any other official visits set up and no Crystal Ball predictions, so it’s tough to tell who are his leaders. He has made two unofficial visits to UNC already and is the in-state school, so that would be a logical choice.

New camp offer working on official visit date

One prospect who hasn’t set his official visit date yet but is looking to do so is Saint Charles Prep (OH) 2023 three-star offensive lineman Ryan Carretta, per 247Sports’ Allen Trieu ($).

Carretta earned his offer from Michigan after participating in the Big Man camp on Sunday. Following the camp, Carretta said, “It was great. The campus and facilities are amazing. I had a great time getting the chance to work with coach Moore. His achievements show how great of a guy and coach he really is.”

Carretta already has an official visit set for Pitt from June 16-18 and is also working to set one up with Kentucky. He also holds offers from Illinois, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan State, Purdue, Tennessee and West Virginia, among others.

This seems like a recruitment the Wolverines could easily win if they push, even with Carretta being from Columbus. Where he falls on the offensive line board as of now isn’t clear, but there should be more clarity after a bunch of their targets take official visits to Ann Arbor in the next couple of weekends.