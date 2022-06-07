One day after CJ Carr announces commitment date, recruiting analyst predicts different five-star QB to Michigan

On Monday, 2024 five-star quarterback and grandson of legendary Michigan Wolverines head coach Lloyd Carr, CJ Carr, announced he would be making his commitment this Thursday. Suddenly, all the Crystal Balls poured in for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to land his verbal pledge, leaving a lot of Michigan fans scratching their heads.

With Michigan, shockingly, suddenly out of the race for Carr, Jim Harbaugh and company will likely continue to recruit him. But unlike the situation in the 2023 class, where the Wolverines are solely recruiting five-star Dante Moore, they are also going after a couple other five-star signal callers in 2024.

One of those guys is Jadyn Davis, the top-ranked quarterback and No. 2 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per 247Sports’ composite. He visited Michigan last week for the first time and was reportedly very impressed. So impressed, in fact, that Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Friedman was confident enough to put in a Rivals Futurecast for Davis to end up in Ann Arbor.

Davis’ father told 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong ($) after their visit that it was the facilities, the academics, and Harbaugh’s NFL pedigree that stood out.

“Harbaugh is an NFL guy,” Mr. Davis said. “Sitting there talking about development, he’s what, 14 years as a NFL quarterback and he’s been on both sides of the house whether its NFL, college, there is a relationship between the two. The development piece and experience and knowledge — it’s incomparable to anybody else when thinking about playing that position and developing someone to play that position at the highest level. Andrew Luck.”

All in all, it sounds like the visit was a huge step in the right direction for the Wolverines.

As I mentioned on this week’s Future Brew podcast, I fully expect Michigan to continue to recruit Carr if/when he commits to Notre Dame on Thursday, even with guys like Davis and five-star Julian Sayin already expressing major interest in the Wolverines. But the question then would be whether or not Carr would listen to Michigan’s recruiting pitches.

My guess is...potentially. The only reason for my skepticism is Carr said he plans to recruit for his school once he commits, so it may not even be worth the time for Michigan to keep going after him. But the fact he is a five-star, in-state and legacy recruit — someone who has grown up bleeding Maize and Blue — it’d be hard for Harbaugh and company to not recruit him, and it may be hard for Carr to not listen to them, regardless if he’s committed to a rival school or not.

Whatever Carr ends up doing, it appears Michigan is in a good spot moving forward for at least one five-star quarterback in the 2024 class.