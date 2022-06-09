Recruiting Roundup: Michigan makes impression on five-star QB

While class of 2024 in-state, five-star quarterback CJ Carr is expected to verbally commit to Notre Dame later today, the Michigan Wolverines are having better luck with another top recruit at the position in the class.

We’ll recap that quarterback’s recent visit, and visits set by a couple more prospects, in today’s Recruiting Roundup.

Five-star QB has really good visit to Michigan

Last Sunday, Jadyn Davis, a five-star quarterback in the class of 2024 from Charlotte, North Carolina, took a visit to Michigan. He was reportedly very impressed with the Wolverines, which prompted Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Friedman to put in a Rivals Futurecast for Davis to end up in Ann Arbor.

247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported that Davis was joined by his father during his recent visit, along with two teammates in receivers Jordan Shipp and Channing Goodwin. Goodwin’s father, former 13-year NFL veteran and Michigan alum Jonathan Goodwin, was also in attendance.

“First time I’ve been to the Big House and first time Jadyn has been up there as well,” Davis’ father, Jeremiah, told Wiltfong. “Got to spend some time with Coach Harbaugh and talk with the offensive staff we’re impressed with the facilities and stuff, championship facilities, they have everything every other school has.”

Jadyn’s father also mentioned Jim Harbaugh’s experience of developing NFL talent and the relationships he has at the highest levels of football.

“Harbaugh is an NFL guy,” the elder Davis said. “Sitting there talking about development, he’s what 14 years as a NFL quarterback and he’s been on both sides of the house whether its NFL, college, there is a relationship between the two. The development piece and experience and knowledge, it’s incomparable to anybody else when thinking about playing that position and developing someone to play that position at the highest level. Andrew Luck.”

Things look very good early on for Michigan’s chances to land Davis, so we will keep a close eye on this recruitment moving forward.

Other contenders for Davis include Clemson, Alabama, LSU and Georgia. Davis is the No. 15 recruit in his class, the No. 4 at his position and the top ranked prospect in North Carolina, according to the composite.

Four-star LB lists Michigan in top 6, sets official visit

Semaj Bridgeman, a 2023 four-star linebacker from Philadelphia, recently added Michigan in his top schools after initially leaving the Wolverines out of his top eight he announced two months ago.

Georgia, Rutgers, South Carolina and Oregon are schools that have remained on both of Bridgeman’s list, while Michigan and Alabama are new additions.

“Overall, all the schools in my top six have been recruiting me the hardest and have been to the city to show love,” Bridgeman told 247Sports’ Brian Dohn. “I can’t wait to see where home is.”

Bridgeman also said he has set an official visit to Michigan for this upcoming weekend. Michigan offered the 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker in September and has maintained contact with him, with George Helow and Grant Newsome being the go-to contacts.

Bridgeman is the No. 281 recruit in his class, the 18th-ranked linebacker and the No. 5 ranked recruit in Pennsylvania.

Top ranked 2024 DL visiting Michigan

T.A. Cunningham, a five-star defensive lineman and the top ranked player at his position in the 2024 class, is visiting Michigan today, marking his first ever trip to Ann Arbor, reported The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich.

The Wolverines offered the 6-foot-6, 265-pound prospect last June. Cunningham told Marich he is looking forward to interacting with Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who has made Cunningham a priority in the 2024 cycle.

“He seems like a good guy, who was very excited about recruiting me. I’m looking forward to meeting him in person,” said Cunningham.

He sits as the No. 6 overall prospect in the 2024 class, the No. 1 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 1 player in Georgia for his class. Cunningham currently has one Crystal Ball projection, with the lone projection having him land with the Oklahoma Sooners.