2023 three-star WR Fredrick Moore commits to Michigan

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines started off the month of July with a bang, as 2023 three-star wide receiver Fredrick Moore announced his verbal commitment.

The 6-foot, 175-pounder officially visited Michigan the weekend of June 10, one weekend after officially visiting Illinois. Those two schools, along with Texas A&M, Minnesota and Cincinnati, were the top five schools of choice for him, which he announced on Twitter just a week before his commitment.

As a junior during the 2021 season at Cardinal Ritter College Prep in St. Louis, Missouri, Moore reeled in 41 catches for 1,010 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also had three return touchdowns. Along with football, Moore also runs track and field. He doesn’t have any updated verified track speed times, so hopefully we get those during his senior year.

With the addition of Moore, Ron Bellamy and the Wolverines now have two wide receivers in the 2023 class, as three-star in-state prospect Semaj Morgan has been committed to Michigan since last December. Other targets on the board include five-star Jalen Brown, three-star Kenyon Sadiq and three-star Nathan Leacock, all three of which took visits to Michigan last month.

Moore is the No. 12 player in Missouri, the No. 61 wide receiver and No. 491 overall recruit in the 2023 class, per 247Sports’ composite. Check out his junior year highlights below.