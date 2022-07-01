2023 four-star LB Semaj Bridgeman commits to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines bolstered their defensive recruiting with the pickup of 2023 four-star linebacker Semaj Bridgeman. He chose the Wolverines out his top six, which also included Rutgers, Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and South Carolina.

Out of Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, Bridgeman is rated as the No. 305 player overall in the country and the No. 20 linebacker.

Michigan’s recruitment of Bridgeman happened pretty quickly. In April, Michigan was not included in his initial top list of eight schools. But in early June, the Wolverines picked up contact and made his final six.

Bridgeman took an official visit to Ann Arbor the weekend of June 10, and it didn’t take long after that visit for Michigan to pick up a few Crystal Ball predictions. Bridgeman then canceled his planned official visit to Georgia, which only helped Michigan’s case. A late official visit to Rutgers at the end of June wasn’t enough to sway him.

After Raylen Wilson decommitted earlier this week, this gives Michigan its only linebacker commit once again.

Bridgeman is the second prospect to commit to Michigan today, with three-star wide receiver Fredrick Moore committing earlier this afternoon.

You can check out Bridgeman’s junior highlights below: