2023 four-star DL Enow Etta commits to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines just picked up another defensive line commitment, as 2023 four-star Enow Etta (Colleyville, TX) has verbally committed to Michigan, he announced via Twitter.

Etta was once considered to be a Michigan State lean, but defensive line coach Mike Elston has continued to recruit the Texas native aggressively with it becoming apparent the two have built a strong relationship over time.

Along with Michigan and Michigan State, Etta had several other notable offers, including from Alabama, Utah, Stanford, Florida State, Miami, Oklahoma and more.

Michigan offered Etta back in February. The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder was on campus for Victors Weekend (June 17-19) for his official visit to Ann Arbor.

Chris Singletary from 247Sports projects Etta as a second or third round NFL Draft pick.

Checking at verified 6-foot-4.5 and 261-pounds with an 81-inch wingspan. He has the look of a major college player with his overall physical build. With a 40-pound weight gain over that last year you see a spurt that is not the norm. Looking good with a powerful trunk the majority of his weight is in his base to provide explosiveness and strength. There is room still to develop and add definition in his upper body with a broad shouldered frame. Ultimately it is going to be interesting to see how his body matures and ends up. Etta is an above average athlete that plays with good technique. Always is coming forward on the snap of the ball, keeps live feet and good eye placement coming out of his stance. He plays with his hands where he has a good solid punch to control blockers and shed to get to the ball. Nice body quickness with good twitch and looseness. Good ability to chase the ball-carrier down from the backside. Very active off the ball and physical at the point of attack. Plays with a good motor, shows effort to finish plays. Comfortable playing either left or right end. Needs to continue to work on his stance to generate all the burst with the physical traits that he has. His natural instances take over when he rushes the passer. Plays the cut-block very well and is able to gain the edge and run the hoop to the quarterback. He has good balance and body control he rarely gets over extended and out of position. As you watch him over the last two seasons his development is very encouraging as his motor and physicality are just a couple of the things that stand-out. He has position versatility that can see him play either end spot or even line up inside on pass-rush downs. He is the type of player that is a multiple year Power-5 starter. Along with this he has all the tools to be an All-Conference performer and see the NFL once his college days are over as and early round selection.

Etta is the third defensive lineman to join Michigan’s 2023 class, joining three-star Brooks Bahr, who committed to Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines back in March, and four-star Collins Acheampong, who committed last Friday.

Etta is the No. 125 overall recruit in his class, the No. 19 defensive lineman and No. 21 prospect in the state of Texas, according to the composite rankings.

Check out his junior year highlight reel below.