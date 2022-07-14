Recruiting Roundup: Michigan offers OL formerly committed to SEC program

As things start to heat up for the Michigan Wolverines on the recruiting trail with some recent commitments, Jim Harbaugh and Michigan’s staff are looking to keep some positive momentum going with a couple new prospects on their radar.

One of those new prospects was just offered by the program yesterday, as the program looks for more offensive linemen in the 2023 class. We will talk about that prospect and a couple others in today’s Recruiting Roundup.

Wolverines offer former Vanderbilt OL commit

Three-star class of 2023 offensive lineman Jatavius Shivers (Villa Rica, GA.) had only been committed to Vanderbilt for a couple weeks, but he decided to reopen his recruitment back on July 2. Sherrone Moore is looking to take advantage, as he and the Wolverines offered him a scholarship Wednesday night.

Michigan recently landed four-star offensive lineman Amir Herring (West Bloomfield, Mich.), which was its first commit along the offensive line in the class. The Wolverines are undoubtedly looking for answers along the front after missing out on a lot of their initial top targets in the class, and Shivers seems to be a prospect worthy of pursuing further.

Shivers has other offers from Florida State, South Carolina, Ole Miss and West Virginia, to name a handful.

The 6-foot-6, 290-pounder is the 908th ranked prospect in his class, the No. 80 ranked offensive tackle and the No. 91 ranked recruit in the state of Georgia, according to the composite rankings.

Three-star receiver impresses Michigan’s coaching staff during workout

In early June, the Wolverines offered 2023 three-star receiver Mikey Matthews (Mission Viejo, Calif.) while also hosting him for a private workout. According to a report from On3’s EJ Holland ($), Matthews impressed the Michigan coaching staff with his route running, quickness and soft hands during the session.

In fact, the workout earned him an offer from Michigan on the spot.

“It was a pretty big offer for me,” Matthews said. “It was big for my recruitment. Michigan is definitely in my top five right now. I’m excited to get back for my official visit and see the atmosphere in the Big House.”

The other schools currently trending upward in Matthews’ recruitment are Boise State, Colorado, Utah and Arizona, while he holds offers from several other Power Five schools.

Ron Bellamy has led the way with this recruitment, with Matthews speaking highly of the Michigan wide receivers coach.

“We’re still building our relationship, but I like him a lot,” Matthews said. “He moved over from being the safeties coach, so I feel like he really understands coverages and how to beat them. He definitely knows what he’s talking about.”

With five-star class of 2023 receiver Jalen Brown off the board, Matthews is a prospect Michigan could make a big push for after the dead period is lifted at the end of July. If Michigan is to push, it may be wise to get freshman defensive lineman Mason Graham involved, as he and Matthews are childhood friends.

Matthews is the No. 535 overall recruit, the No. 70 ranked receiver and the No. 43 ranked prospect in the state of California, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

2024 German LB intrigued by Michigan

During one of Michigan’s on-campus events last month, 2024 German linebacker Justin Okoronkwo put together a solid on-field performance and earned an offer from the Wolverines. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder is not yet ranked on 247Sports, but has also picked up an offer from Penn State and could climb up the boards at time goes on.

Okoronkwo talked with Holland ($) about what it meant to get an offer from Michigan.

“It was an indescribable feeling to get an offer from Michigan after training for this moment for years,” Okoronkwo said. “It felt like I was dreaming. It took me a few days to really realize it.”

Holland reported that during the workout, Okoronkwo worked closely with linebackers coach George Helow and spent time with defensive line coach Mike Elston.

“Coach Elston and coach Helow are both very experienced coaches from whom I can learn a lot,” Okoronkwo said. “What I like about them is that they have a very friendly relationship with their athletes.”

Okoronkwo also told Holland Michigan remains high on his mind even though it is early in his recruiting process, saying, “Michigan is a university that suits me very well, as it is important to me to get a good education in addition to my sporting success.”

Michigan already has one linebacker committed in its 2024 class from four-star Mason Curtis. The linebacker position looks to be a strong one in the junior class, so it will be interesting to see how high Okoronkwo can climb once he gets ranked.