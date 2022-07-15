2023 French edge Aymeric Koumba commits to Michigan

The recruiting surge for the Michigan Wolverines in the month of July continued on Friday afternoon when 2023 French edge Aymeric Koumba committed to the program.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder earned his offer from Mike Elston and the Wolverines back in June when he performed in front of them, as well as other schools, at a camp at Mercer University as a part of the PPI DreamChasers Tour. He also took an unofficial visit to Michigan a couple weeks after landing the offer.

PPI Recruits, the company that takes foreign recruits like Koumba on the DreamChasers Tour to be exposed by American colleges, also helped Michigan discover Julius Welschof back in the 2018 recruiting class. Michigan also extended offers last month to 2024 defensive lineman Manuel Beigel and 2024 linebacker Justin Okoronkwo, who are a part of PPI Recruits.

According to this Twitter page, Koumba has a 7-foot-1 wingspan and runs a 4.7 40-yard dash time.

Koumba held other offers from Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Colorado, UConn and more before ultimately committing to Michigan. He is not yet ranked on the 247Sports composite, but look for him to be further evaluated by the recruiting services soon.

In the meantime, go ahead and check out his highlights on his Hudl page.