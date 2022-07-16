2024 German DL Manuel Beigel commits to Michigan

Jim Harbaugh, Mike Elston and the Michigan Wolverines picked up their second international prospect in as many days, as 2024 defensive lineman Manuel Beigel just announced his pledge to the program.

The 6-foot-5, 282-pound prospect was born in Germany, but will be playing his high school football this upcoming season at Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford, Connecticut. He was discovered by the Wolverines and other programs while on PPI Recruits’ Dreamchasers Tour. The tour had international prospects camp in front of several programs, and Michigan was among them.

Michigan was one of two schools to offer Beigel a scholarship during the Dreamchasers Tour, with old friend Jim McElwain and Central Michigan being the other.

In case you aren’t aware of what it is, PPI Recruits was founded in 2017 to help international football players be discovered by American college football programs. Since being founded, the program has helped more than 80 kids in more than 15 countries land Division I scholarships.

Brandon Collier, who founded PPI Recruits and is a former overseas football player, recently spoke with 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong (FREE) about Beigel as a prospect. Despite not having a whole lot of playing experience, he believes Beigel has a ton of untapped potential.

“He’s a former soccer player, very light on his feet. He’s running in the low 4.9s in his 40. A big, broad athletic kid, with a lot of room to grow,” Collier said. “I think over the next two years, I wouldn’t be surprised if his body takes him to offensive tackle or d-tackle. He’s being recruited by both positions. His feet, he has great feet and his athletic ability for his size is hard to find at the high school level.”

Collier also helped defensive lineman Julius Welschof earn a scholarship offer from Michigan way back in the 2018 class. Welschof has been a part of the rotation over the last few years and will certainly be once again this upcoming season.

Beigel is the second commitment of Michigan’s 2024 class, joining four-star linebacker Mason Curtis.