Recruiting Roundup: 2024 five-star expected at BBQ at the Big House

Michigan recently picked up an international prospect for both the 2023 and 2024 classes, giving the latter two total commits. Today’s recruiting roundup will focus on 2024 with a few high-profile domestic recruits set to visit Ann Arbor soon.

Michigan battling for Midwest five-star DL

One of the top players in the Big Ten footprint for 2024 is St. Ignatius (IL) five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott. The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb recently spoke with Scott about his recruitment with Michigan ($).

Webb asked which offers resonated to Scott, and he immediately pointed out Michigan.

“I want to say definitely when Michigan offered me,” Scott said. “That was really one of those top top schools that really offered me. When that happened, I was like, ‘wow’ because they had just come back from the college football playoffs. It just took me by surprise that such a big-time school really offered me.”

Scott also outlined the most significant factors for him when making his decision, all of which Michigan should check the box on.

“Distance definitely, the culture, and the students,” explained Scott. “Academics are a big one coming from my mom. And then facilities (and) campus.”

With those criteria, this is shaping up to be another Michigan-Notre Dame battle down the road. That doesn’t give much confidence with how this cycle has gone between the two schools, but Scott is reported to be coming up to Ann Arbor at the end of the month for the BBQ at the Big House.

Four-star ATH to also visit for BBQ at the Big House

Another top 2024 prospect who will be on campus for the event is Grayson (GA) four-star athlete Kylan Fox, according to TMI’s Brice Marich ($).

Michigan offered Fox back in May and immediately stood out to him.

“I am very interested in Michigan because of the production coach Harbaugh has had with the team,” Fox said. “Michigan is a school I know for sure can get me to the next level because of guys like Aidan Hutchinson.”

The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder is ranked as the No. 191 player in the country and also holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M and many more. He will be part of a large Georgia contingent making the trip with several players from Buford High School also slated to attend.

Top-100 LB noticing development of former teammate at Michigan

Another top target for the 2024 class will be Good Counsel (MD) four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles. Chiles plays at the same school that current Wolverine defensive lineman Kris Jenkins attended, which he told TMI’s Webb makes Michigan stand out ($).

“Everything they do up there is just great,” Chiles said. “They’re definitely in my top 12 schools. What they’re doing up there is great. I’ve seen guys from the DMV go up there from different schools. Just (to) see their success and what they’re doing is a great experience.”

Chiles also explained what he will consider most when making his college decision.

“The biggest factors are probably going to be the school that wants me the most,” admitted Chiles. “I don’t want to go anywhere where they are just okay with having me. Whatever school shows the most interest and wants me the most is where I’m probably going to go.”

There are no Crystal Ball picks for Chiles yet, but he holds offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, USC and several others.