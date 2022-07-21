Recruiting Roundup: Pair of four-star OL set official visits to Michigan

Michigan has been emphasizing high ceiling prospects this cycle and that seems to be paying off in the rankings, as industry updates have caused a few Michigan commits to rise. Michigan is also locking up some of their targets at a key position for official visits in the fall. That’s what we start with on this edition of the Recruiting Roundup.

Four-star OL sets official visit date

Michigan has missed out on several top targets at offensive line in the 2023 cycle, but there are still a few remaining on the board. One is Eagles Landing Christian (GA) four-star DJ Chester. The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich confirmed Chester will officially visit Ann Arbor for a game this season ($).

Chester is slated to attend Michigan’s contest against Michigan State on Oct. 29. This will mark Chester’s second visit to campus, following an unofficial one back in June.

So far, Chester has taken official visits to LSU and Auburn, but Michigan getting him on campus already for an unofficial visit is nice since it can pay for his way back in October. Chester is also considering Florida State and Ole Miss, who are also likely to get his remaining official visits.

There is some concern Chester will be hesitant to leave the south, but he does have high enough interest in Michigan to visit them twice.

Another four-star OL sets official visit date

Chester won’t be alone on his official visit as TMI’s Marich also confirmed Timpview (UT) 2023 four-star offensive lineman Spencer Fano will also officially visit Ann Arbor for the Michigan State game. ($)

Also like Chester, this will be Fano’s second visit to Ann Arbor. He initially visited back in April shortly after the staff offered him.

Fano has only taken one official visit so far, to Utah at the end of June. BYU has the Crystal Ball lead, which is unsurprising considering Fano is from Utah and his older brother Logan is already on the team.

The Wolverines have tried to pull players from Utah in previous cycles, including Fano’s older brother, but has had little success so far. They’ll get their opportunity again in October to sway Fano, but he is one of the longer shots on the board.

Michigan commits get bump in rankings

Both 247Sports and On3 updated their rankings earlier this week, resulting in a nice bump for a few of Michigan’s 2023 commits.

Four-star linebacker Semaj Bridgeman was the biggest mover, jumping from No. 283 to No. 246 overall on the 247Sports composite. On3 gave him a fourth star and moved him to No. 262 in their rankings, contributing to the rise.

Another commit receiving a fourth star from On3 was running back Cole Cabana. He moved into the top 200 players on the 247Sports composite, sitting at No. 191 overall.

Rounding out the trio of commits to get their fourth star from On3 was edge Collins Acheampong, who slotted right behind Bridgeman at No. 263 overall in their personal rankings. On the 247Sports composite, Acheampong is now the No. 244 overall player.