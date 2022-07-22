2023 four-star OL Nathan Efobi hoping to visit for BBQ following Michigan offer

The Michigan Wolverines have swung and missed on most of their initial top targets along the offensive line in the 2023 class so far, but that doesn’t mean Sherrone Moore and company are calling it quits. It’s quite the opposite, in fact, as Moore offered four-star interior lineman Nathan Efobi Thursday afternoon.

Standing 6-foot-3.5 and weighing 282 pounds, Efobi hails from Cumming, Georgia and holds other offers from Georgia, Miami, Penn State, Louisville, Duke, Georgia Tech and more. He had a top 10 list, but you can consider that kaputt following the offer from his “dream school.”

“I was so excited (for the offer) I was losing my mind,” Efobi told Maize n Brew. “Michigan is my dream school, so for them to offer me meant the world.”

His phone call with Moore was the first conversation between the two, and it was a conversation Efobi called “great.”

“He talked about how he likes my film and upside. And how I had a family friend that played there,” he said.

That family friend Efobi referenced is none other than David Ojabo, the talented pass rusher who was just taken by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round of the NFL Draft. Efobi has never spoken with him personally, but his mother and Ojabo’s mother are “very close.”

“(What makes Michigan my dream school is) definitely the culture and because David (Ojabo) played there,” Efobi said. “When I watched their games, especially against Ohio State, the atmosphere was amazing.”

Up next in his recruitment, Efobi is hoping to be able to take an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor next weekend for the annual BBQ at the Big House. It isn’t fully locked in as of this writing, but that is the tentative plan.

If for some reason he is unable to attend, he said he will “definitely (visit) in the fall.” He has not used any of his official visits up to this point, so it’s a strong possibility that potential fall visit would be an official one. Speaking of the fall, that is also when Efobi hopes to make his commitment, so this may develop rather quickly.

Efobi is ranked No. 403 overall on the 247Sports composite. Check out some of his junior year highlights in the video below.