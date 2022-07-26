Recruiting Roundup: Five-star QB ready to visit Michigan again for BBQ

This weekend is an important one for recruiting purposes for Michigan Wolverines football as a slate of recruits are set to visit Ann Arbor for the annual BBQ at the Big House event.

A certain 2024 five-star quarterback who has been trending in Michigan’s direction will be the biggest name at the event, as the Wolverines continue to look for answers at quarterback in both the 2023 and 2024 classes.

Jadyn Davis ready to see Ann Arbor again

Charlotte (NC) Providence Day 2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis is set to take two college visits by the end of the week, one of which includes Michigan, according to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong ($).

Davis is set to visit Georgia on either Thursday or Friday, and then Michigan this weekend. He has been to Athens numerous times and was offered by the Bulldogs in eighth grade. He visited during a game last fall and made a return visit earlier this summer.

The Michigan visit this weekend will be his second this year, as he, his dad and a couple teammates — 2024 four-star wide receiver Jordan Shipp and 2024 three-star wide receiver Channing Goodwin — went with him the first time around. That is when the Wolverines gained major momentum in the recruitment. This time around, his mother will reportedly join as well.

Wiltfong reported Davis wanted to get to Penn State this week as well, but will instead return to Happy Valley for a game this fall.

Davis is in no rush to make a college decision and plans to utilize his official visits before making any final calls, according to Wiltfong.

Despite Davis being expected to take his time in making his decision, it will be important for Michigan to sustain momentum with him through this weekend and beyond, especially since the Wolverines missed out on a couple top in-state targets at the quarterback position recently.

The composite rankings list Davis at the No. 19 overall prospect in his class, the No. 5 quarterback and the top recruit in North Carolina.

Michigan surging in recruitment of four-star CB

The Michigan coaching staff has recently made an aggressive push for 2023 four-star cornerback Javien Toviano (Arlington, TX).

The 6-foot, 185-pounder didn’t show much interest from the Wolverines after being offered in the spring, but the coaching staff has continued to work on evolving their relationship and communication with him. Now, Michigan is thought to be a major player in his recruitment. according to a recent story from The Wolverine’s EJ Holland ($).

Last month, the Wolverines hosted Toviano for an official visit, with him coming away with a positive outlook on his time in Ann Arbor.

“It was great,” Toviano said. “The culture and the vibe out there are great. Of course, they are coming off a Big Ten championship, so that helps. But I love the energy and the people there. Coach (Jim) Harbaugh is a people guy. He’s down to earth and cool to talk to. I’m definitely considering playing for him.

“I also enjoyed hanging out with the players, too. I was with AJ Henning and RJ Moten a lot. They are kind of like me. I like to have fun, but I’m no too outgoing. They have fun at the right time and do the right things.”

Toviano also said his relationship with cornerbacks coach Steve Clinkscale has progressed.

“Coach Clink is a real one, man,” Toviano said. “He’s going to keep it real with you. He’s going to coach you hard and develop you. He has a record of doing that with guys that aren’t as talented as the guys that he has at Michigan. I think he’s going to do great with the guys he has coming up like Will Johnson.”

When asked what Michigan would be able to do to improve its standing with him in his recruitment, Toviano said there isn’t much more he thinks the Wolverines can do at this point and he believes in what the program is selling. He did add he would like to get to Ann Arbor to see a game and spend more time around the program to feel more comfortable as time goes on.

The other schools to watch here include a pair of in-state programs — Texas and Texas A&M, with the former having two Crystal Ball predictions at the moment. Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma also appear to be schools of interest for the fringe five-star talent.

2024 five-star DL not able to make BBQ

Justin Scott, a 2024 five-star defensive lineman from Chicago, was supposed to visit for the BBQ but those plans are now off, according to The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($).

The reason for the cancelation was not made clear, but Scott is still expected to visit Ann Arbor later this year for a game at the Big House.

Mike Elston and the Wolverines offered Scott earlier this offseason and have been working tirelessly to get him on campus, and for good reason since the 6-foot-5, 310-pounder is a highly sought after prospect.

Scott’s recruitment has been fairly quiet up to this point and he opted not to take any college visits in the month of June. As a junior prospect, he appears to not be in any sort of rush to make a commitment, so the Wolverines will have to play the long game for this one.

Scott is ranked as the No. 28 overall prospect in the 2024 class, the No. 3 defensive lineman and the top prospect in the state of Illinois, according to the composite rankings.