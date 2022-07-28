Recruiting Roundup: Michigan honing in on pair of top DB targets

Michigan football has yet to land a defensive back in its 2023 class, but defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale has a track record on the recruiting trail and is honing in on a couple key prospects who would be good addition to the back end of the Michigan Wolverines defense.

Coaching staff getting assist from current commit on recruiting trail

As discussed on Tuesday’s edition of the Recruiting Roundup, 2023 four-star defensive back Javien Toviano (Arlington, TX) made it clear the Wolverines are in good standing in his recruitment. While the coaching staff continues to build a connection with the 6-foot, 185-pounder, the staff is getting an assist from current Michigan offensive line commit Amir Herring, according to a report from On3’s EJ Holland ($).

Earlier this month, Herring reportedly put together a good performance at the Under Armour Future 50 camp in Florida and was named one of the top three offensive lineman at the event. At the camp, Herring was reportedly hard at work in helping recruit Toviano in trying to convince him Michigan is the place to be.

“I’ve been talking to a couple of guys,” Herring told Holland. “I had a chance to work on Javien Toviano here at the camp. He’s high on Michigan. I tell him that it’s the best of both worlds. It’s a top-notch education, and you get to play on the highest level for a global brand.”

It’s always great to have a current commit advocating for the university to other recruits, but very seldom do you see an offensive lineman pitching to a defensive back, especially one he had zero prior connection to. Look for Herring to play a role in other recruitments moving forward, as he is a diehard Wolverine.

Four-star DB making 4th visit to Michigan this weekend

Among the notable recruits expected on campus for the BBQ at the Big House this weekend is 2023 four-star class of 2023 cornerback Jyaire Hill.

Hill took his official visit to Michigan last month and told On3’s Holland ($) he really was able to make a connection with head coach Jim Harbaugh and the staff, along with several players as well.

“It was something different,” Hill said. “We bonded better. I got to spend more time with Harbaugh. It was good to see him show his face more. He said he’s going to come out to one of my games this season. Harbaugh actually told me he was going to get a bowling alley in there for me (laughs).

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound product from Kankakee, Ill. has long been a favorite to Michigan and Illinois, but more schools have jumped into the mix in his recruitment as of late, including Florida State, a place he may take a visit to at some point. Hill said Michigan is surely in his top three schools, but still isn’t in a huge hurry to make a final decision just yet.

Even with other schools entering the mix, it does seem Michigan and Illinois remain at the top as of now. Hill made it clear to Holland that Illinois has been more involved than Michigan in his recruitment.

“I would say Illinois is straight family,” Hill said. “Michigan talks family, too. I would say the differences are Illinois’ head coach (Bret Bielema) is a little more involved. I like the facilities at Michigan. I just want Michigan to have some more fun.”

Four-star OL lineman locks in visit for BBQ at the Big House

The recruiting losses along the offensive line in this cycle have been well documented, but Sherrone Moore seems to be rebounding quite well, as 2023 four-star offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (Gilbert, AZ) is also expected in for the BBQ at the Big House, according to 247Sports’ Brice Marich. (FREE)

The Wolverines offered the 6-foot-5, 260-pounder earlier this month. This weekend will mark his first visit to Ann Arbor.

“Me and coach Moore were on a call and talking about my summer and the season and stuff, then we started talking about Michigan and that’s when he offered me,” Lomu told Marich. “When he did, I was very excited about it. I wasn’t expecting it, so it kind of came as a surprise, which was amazing.

Lomu has taken three of his five official visits — Arizona, California and Utah. He has two more remaining and it will be interesting to see what comes out of this weekend and whether the coaching staff can continue to build a relationship with him. If it goes well, the Wolverines may even get one of those final two official visits remaining.

Lomu is ranked as the No. 224 overall recruit in the country, the No. 22 ranked offensive tackle and the No. 4 prospect in the state of Arizona, according to the composite rankings.