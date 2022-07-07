2023 four-star OL Amir Herring commits to Michigan

It was an absolute roller coaster of a recruitment, but 2023 four-star offensive lineman Amir Herring has finally ended it and committed to the Michigan Wolverines.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pounder from West Bloomfield was offered by Michigan in July 2020. He had long been considered a huge Michigan lean, with four Crystal Ball selections being placed in July 2020 alone. Another prediction for the Wolverines came in a month later.

But Herring didn’t commit right away, which came as a bit of a surprise considering his strong liking for the program and the connection he has with Ron Bellamy, his former high school coach.

Then, the Wolverines began to prioritize other recruits in the class. Allegedly, the overall communication wasn’t always great between the program and Herring. So much so that a Crystal Ball to Nebraska, another school Herring had serious interest in, came in on June 1, just two days before his official visit to Lincoln.

This recruitment really came down to the buzzer. The Wolverines were able to convince Herring to not only visit for Victors Weekend, but make it an official visit; it was originally going to be an unofficial one. They were also able patch things up with him on that visit and made it clear they wanted him in the class. It may not have been the prettiest recruitment, but it’s great he wound up a Wolverine.

Herring is the No. 4 player in the state of Michigan, No. 13 interior offensive lineman and No. 283 overall player in his class on the 247Sports composite. He is the first offensive lineman to commit to Michigan’s 2023 class, and the ninth overall commit. He’s also the fourth player from the state of Michigan to commit to the Wolverines, joining four-star running back Cole Cabana, three-star receiver Semaj Morgan and kicker Adam Samaha.

Check out some of his junior year highlights below.