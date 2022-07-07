2023 in-state five-star QB Dante Moore announces commitment date

Announced on his Twitter account Wednesday evening, 2023 five-star Detroit quarterback Dante Moore will be making his commitment Friday at 12 p.m. live on SportsCenter.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder is the No. 12 overall player and the No. 4 quarterback in the 2023 class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines offered him back when he was in middle school and made him the only quarterback prospect they were recruiting in his class.

Fast forward to today, and a lot has gone down in this recruitment. He was a heavy lean to Notre Dame, but 2024 five-star quarterback CJ Carr committing to the Irish halted any momentum they had for Moore. Then, Texas A&M and Oregon began their push for Moore, and they both got him on campus for unofficial visits this summer.

But Oregon has been the program that has taken flight with this recruitment since Carr committed to Notre Dame. Michigan has always been hanging around, but Moore’s interest in the program never seemed legitimate; at least not legitimate enough for him to pull the trigger and end up a Wolverine.

Barring something unforeseen and wild happening, Moore will commit to Oregon and Michigan will have to start offering other quarterbacks in the 2023 class. This is the risk Harbaugh was willing to take with only offering and recruiting one quarterback. Now, this late into the cycle...it might be tough to land a quality player at the position.