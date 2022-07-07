Recruiting Roundup: Five-star QB among those expected at BBQ at the Big House

Later this month, the Michigan Wolverines will host a slew of key prospects for its annual Barbeque at the Big House event and try to get things cooking on the recruiting trail.

The list of visitors will be highlighted by five-star class of 2024 quarterback Jadyn Davis (Charlotte, NC). He took his first ever visit to Ann Arbor early last month with his parents. He and his family came away so impressed with the visit that it prompted Rivals’ Adam Friedman to put in a FutureCast prediction in favor of the Wolverines.

247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong also reported Davis and his family were blown away by the visit, saying on one of his episodes of Wiltfong’s Whiparound Michigan has a great chance of landing Davis, adding he would buy heavy stock in the Wolverines when it comes to this recruitment.

Michigan being able to keep the momentum on Davis will be important and will surely be a point of emphasis for the coaching staff during the event.

Other highly regarded NC prospects visiting for BBQ

Davis will have a few of his Providence Day High School teammates joining him as well in 2023 four-star cornerback Chris Peal, 2024 four-star receiver Jordan Shipp and 2024 three-star receiver Channing Goodwin, according to The Michigan Insider’a Sam Webb ($).

Peal didn’t take part in the first visit during the spring when Davis, Goodwin and Shipp visited Ann Arbor, so the BBQ will be his first trip to campus. He is also tentatively scheduled to take an official visit to Michigan in September and is planning on making a final decision in late September. He took an official visit to Georgia at the beginning of the month and the Bulldogs are currently trending to land him, but Michigan, along with South Carolina and NC State, will have an opportunity to make up some ground before he makes his final decision.

Webb also reported the weekend of Sept. 17 is a tentative visit date for Peal, as there are other reports he will visit South Carolina that same weekend. But with Michigan’s first four games being at home, the Wolverines should have the schedule flexibility to accommodate another date.

Pair of teammates visiting for BBQ

Five-star class of 2024 athlete KJ Bolden (Buford, GA.) will be taking his first unofficial visit to Ann Arbor that day, according to TMI’s Brice Marich. He will be accompanied by his high school teammate, 2023 three-star offensive lineman Paul Mubenga, confirmed in another report by Marich.

Bolden is the nation’s No. 5 overall prospect in the class, the No. 2 athlete and No. 1 prospect in the state of Georgia, according to the composite rankings. The Wolverines offered the 6-foot-1, 185-pounder back in Nov. 2021. He has 35 total scholarship offers from schools across the country.

Interestingly enough, Bolden plans on taking a trip to East Lansing on July 31 as well to visit Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans. He has also been on the campuses of Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, Duke, Florida State, Florida, UNC and Tennessee so far during his recruitment.

As for Mubenga, the 6-foot-4, 280-pounder took his first trip to Ann Arbor for an unofficial visit, then took an official visit to campus last month.

“It went great,” Mubenga told The Michigan Insider following the trip. “I was able to be around the players and coaches and really see what Michigan has to offer, so it was good for me. It was an amazing time.”

He also admitted at the time the thing that stood out the most to him was being able to see the academic side of things.

“Being able to see what they can do off the field academically really impressed me. Being able to see the academics and really see what they have to offer and get the players’ perspectives of it was just really big. It just seems like a great place to be at. I know putting them in my top five was not a mistake,” Mubenga said.

He plans on making a decision this summer between the Wolverines, LSU, North Carolina, Texas A&M and South Carolina.

Mubegna is the No. 720 ranked prospect in the class of 2023, the No. 62 ranked offensive tackle and the 68th ranked recruit in the state of Georgia. There are four Crystal Balls in for the Wolverines.