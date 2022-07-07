Scouting report on new Michigan commit, 2023 four-star OL Amir Herring

Amir Herring, a four-star offensive lineman from West Bloomfield, Mich., became Michigan’s ninth overall commit in the class of 2023 and the first along the offensive line after he announced his pledge to the Wolverines Thursday night.

Let’s take a look at some of Herring’s attributes and how he may fit in once he arrives in Ann Arbor.

Scouting report

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Herring is the No. 283 ranked recruit in his class and the No. 4 overall prospect in the state of Michigan, according to the 247Sports composite. He plays offensive tackle in high school but is projected to translate to the interior line as either a guard or center at the college level.

On film, Herring shows good technique with his hand placement, while his blocking technique and pure strength allows him to hold blocks on opposing defensive lineman for long periods of time.

Another element that shows up on film is Herring’s willingness to be physical at the point of attack and finish his blocks, something offensive line coach Sherrone Moore and the Michigan coaching staff will love about him from a pure effort standpoint.

Herring also shows his agility by being able to get to the second level to open up holes for his running backs against linebackers who are trying to fill gaps and get to the ball. He also shows the ability to get to the other side of the formation and execute pull blocks, a common in Michigan’s scheme.

247Sports Midwest Recruiting Analyst Allen Trieu wrote this about Herring:

“Four year high school starter who has played good competition and in big games. Smart and very technically sound with excellent all around intangibles. Has violent hands and stops defenders with his punch. Plays with good balance and keeps his feet underneath him — also strong in the lower body. High school tackle who will move inside to center or guard at the next level. Needs to continue to improve overall agility and lateral quickness. Will also have to adjust to a new position but has a little bit of center experience and is a smart, hard working player who is likely to be able to make the transition.”

The position adjustment in college could be a challenge, but surely it’s something the Michigan Wolverines coaching staff and Herring have discussed.

Herring’s familiarity with the current staff — particularly wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy who was his coach at West Bloomfield during Herring’s freshman and sophomore seasons, should allow him to be comfortable enough to make any needed adjustments from a position standpoint.

How Herring might fit in at Michigan

While Michigan’s offensive line will have plenty of experience in the 2022 season — it’s a unit that should be a strength again this year — by the time Herring gets to Ann Arbor, there will be questions that will need to be answered along the line.

Right guard Zak Zinter is a junior but has he potential to enter his name into the NFL Draft if he has a successful third season at Michigan.

At center, Olusegun “Victor” Oluwatimi is a graduate transfer from Virginia who is poised for a big 2022 campaign and will not return in 2023.

Trevor Keegan will hold down the left guard spot again this year. He, along with the other three aforementioned players, all have more than a good chance of playing at the next level.

That means the door could open for Herring in 2023 as a true freshman, as all three interior line positions could be up for grabs.

This doesn’t mean Herring will necessarily find himself in the starting rotation as a true freshman, but the open competition could allow him get a leg up by the time spring ball rolls around next season.