2023 four-star edge Collins Acheampong commits to Michigan

Mike Elston and the Michigan Wolverines just landed an edge prospect with a very high ceiling, as 2023 four-star Collins Acheampong just committed to the program.

Home ! Go blue pic.twitter.com/1IrBjEY5OG — Collins Acheampong (@collins_xi) July 8, 2022

The 6-foot-7, 255-pound Californian — and native of Ghana — was offered by Michigan back in March and took an unofficial visit not long after. He then officially visited the weekend of June 10.

Acheampong eventually released a top six that included Michigan on it, along with Miami, Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington. LSU eventually made its way into the conversation and even landed an official visit from him but at the end of the day, the relationship with Elston and the potential to grow into a top NFL Draft pick at Michigan overcame all the other options.

At the time he released his top list, he told 247Sports what he liked about the Wolverines.

“I visited Michigan a few months back and really loved the environment there. I was able to watch a practice and I like coach Harbaugh and how he coaches the players. It’s not about yelling or screaming. He’s a very hands-on coach and is more of a teacher and that’s how I learn best.

“I wasn’t able to spend a lot of time with the coaches but did talk with coach Harbaugh a little bit and also one of the recruiting assistants. I was able to see the Big House and sat through a presentation that was really impressive. Michigan has done a good job developing defensive ends and they see me playing a similar role as Aidan Hutchinson. I like the all-around fit for me there. I’ll be officially visiting there in June.”

Acheampong is a very intriguing prospect. He is a raw player, but put up 51 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks and one fumble recovery for Fairmont Prep his freshman year. However, due to the pandemic, the school disbanded its football program entirely. This fall, he will be playing football at Santa Margarita for his senior season, which plays in the Trinity League with elite schools like Mater Dei and St. John Bosco.

Acheampong is rated the No. 298 overall prospect, the No. 17 athlete and No. 17 prospect from California, according to 247Sports’ composite.