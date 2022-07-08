2023 in-state five-star QB Dante Moore commits to Oregon over Michigan

A top in-state target for the Michigan Wolverines in the 2023 class is headed elsewhere, and this one really stings. Five-star quarterback Dante Moore (Detroit, Mich.) has committed to the Oregon Ducks, he announced live on SportsCenter Friday afternoon.

The Martin Luther King High School quarterback was offered by the Wolverines in June 2018 when he was in eighth grade. Michigan was the first school to offer him and despite getting a ton of visits throughout the recruitment, it never seemed to grasp full momentum.

When another in-state quarterback, 2024 five-star CJ Carr (Saline, Mich.), committed to Notre Dame, there was hope that would open the door to land Moore, since the expectation was they would not go to the same school. While that held true, Michigan wasn’t the school that benefitted in the end. Not being able to land either of the top in-state quarterbacks in the next two classes is undoubtedly a concern moving forward.

In 2021, Moore threw for more than 3,000 yards with 40 touchdowns and three interceptions while leading Martin Luther King to a Division 3 state title. He is the No. 12 overall recruit in the nation, the No. 4 quarterback and the top prospect in the state of Michigan, according to 247Sports’ composite.

Next up for quarterback recruiting, the Wolverines could turn to Jadyn Davis, a five-star quarterback in 2024 from Charlotte, North Carolina. He has been trending toward the Wolverines lately and is planning to visit for the BBQ at the Big House later this month. But as far as the 2023 class goes, Michigan will have to offer some more quarterbacks as soon as possible.