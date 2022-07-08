Previewing the commitments of Michigan targets set to announce today

Last Friday was eventful for Michigan recruiting with a few targets announcing their college decisions, including two that chose the Wolverines.

Today will be even more significant, with a quartet of highly coveted prospects making their commitments, including a couple five-stars. Let’s preview everything that is expected to go down today.

Martin Luther King (MI) five-star QB Dante Moore - No. 12 overall, No. 4 QB

The day will start out with the big one, with Moore announcing his commitment on ESPN at 12 p.m. EST.

Moore has been Michigan’s one and only quarterback target for the entire cycle. Yet, the Wolverines have never been able to truly connect with him despite getting him on campus more than anyone. Instead, it looks like he will choose Oregon.

Santa Margarita (CA) four-star ATH Collins Acheampong - No. 271 overall, No. 16 ATH

Michigan has a better chance at getting good news around 3 p.m., which is when Acheampong is set to make his commitment. He was originally scheduled to make his decision last Friday, but pushed it back because he was still unsure.

In the past week, Michigan has gained some optimism after Miami held the momentum going into the original decision date. There’s still a chance he ends up in South Beach, but Michigan reportedly feels good here.

Gulliver Prep (FL) five-star WR Jalen Brown - No. 29 overall, No. 4 WR

Michigan has also been fighting Miami for Brown, one of the top wide receivers in the 2023 class. However, since he announced his decision date, LSU has picked up some Crystal Balls and now seems to be the likely choice.

Brown’s mom lives in Mississippi and would like her son to play as close to her as possible, which explains the momentum for LSU. If only Dante Moore’s mom had the same pull.

Brown will be announcing his decision around 6 p.m.

Covenant Christian Academy (TX) four-star DL Enow Etta - No. 124 overall, No. 19 DL

Etta is the wild card here, as he cryptically tweeted out just the word “Friday” earlier this week, then deleted it. He’s been trying to drum up drama in his recruitment since experts started putting in Crystal Balls for Michigan prior to his official visit to Ann Arbor last month.

Will Etta really choose a school like Michigan State just because he wants his announcement to be a surprise? You wouldn’t think so, but that would be par for the course for Michigan recruiting this cycle. There’s no timetable for Etta’s announcement since it’s not a given he’ll announce at all, but keep an eye out for him.