Michigan lands commitment from 2023 four-star OL Evan Link

Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines added another piece to their offensive line in the 2023 class Monday morning when four-star Evan Link committed to the program, he announced on Twitter.

The 6-foot-6, 290-pounder hails from Washington DC and plays football at Gonzaga High School. He was offered by Michigan in June 2021. He was supposed to officially visit this summer, but unofficially visited Ann Arbor this past weekend on a down-low basis for the BBQ at the Big House.

Penn State and Stanford were the two biggest threats to Michigan in this recruitment. Link also held other offers from Florida State, Miami, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Pitt, Rutgers, Tennessee, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Virginia and more.

After missing out on a plethora of tackle prospects earlier in the cycle, this is a really good get for Moore and company. Link plays left tackle in high school and certainly has the measureables to do so in college. All in all, this is a solid win on the trail for the Wolverines, and one they really needed.

Michigan now has two offensive linemen committed to its 2023 class, with Link and fellow four-star Amir Herring.

Link is the No. 294 overall player, the No. 27 offensive tackle and No. 3 player from Washington DC on 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class.

Check out some of Link’s junior season highlights down below.