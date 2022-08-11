Recruiting Roundup: Elite 2024 prospect making return visit for MSU game

Although Michigan’s annual BBQ at the Big House event in late July didn’t result in a ton of immediate commitments, many recruits who visited — some for the first time — have had positive reactions and have scheduled future visits to Ann Arbor since then.

Four-star 2024 ATH end to make return visit to Michigan

KingJoseph Edwards (Buford, GA.) is among the highly talented athletes in the 2024 class. He made his first ever trip to Ann Arbor in late July for the BBQ at the Big House and the visit went so well he has set up another visit for the Michigan State game on Oct. 29, according to The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich.

Edwards expressed how excited he is to be making a return visit.

“It’s the biggest stadium in college football,” Edwards said. “I’m hella excited.”

The 6-foot-5, 242-pounder reportedly came away very impressed by the Michigan Wolverines during his visit almost two weeks ago.

“I ate and spoke to the position coaches,” he said. “I also saw the stadium, took pics and spoke to the head coach (Jim Harbaugh). He’s a living legend. He told me he liked my size and speed. He said I look ready to hit the field and I’d fit in perfect in his program.

“(What stood out the most was) the coaches waiting for me to arrive and they’re also very interested in what my passions are outside of football and trying to get to know me. When I pulled up, the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach (were waiting for me). It shows they are really interested in me playing for their team. They are building a relationship with me. Good stuff.”

He also said he was able to make a connection with Mike Elston after spending some time with him, so it appears the Wolverines are recruiting him as a defensive lineman.

Edwards is the 33rd ranked overall prospect in his class, the No. 6 ranked athlete and the No. 7 recruit in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He currently has two Crystal Ball projections for Georgia.

2024 OT impressed with latest Michigan visit

2024 offensive lineman Kevin Heywood (Warminster, PA.) also made a visit to Ann Arbor for the barbeque on July 31.

The 6-foot-7, 280-pounder received a Michigan offer back in June after a strong camp performance. He told Marich ($) he has been able to build a strong rapport with the coaching staff since then, but his visit developed those relationships even further.

“The coaches talking to me deeply stuck out to me the most and I feel like that is the most important,” he said.

Heywood added his latest experience was far better than his initial visit and he got to meet with a variety of coaches this time around.

“This visit was a way better experience,” Heywood said. “I got to talk to coach Moore a lot more with him and do a Indy workout with him. I got to meet with the strength coaches, player development coach, and the nutritionist. I loved this experience more than my last.

“I think coach Moore is a great coach. There wasn’t really a main message. Him coaching me up a lot during the Indy workout meant a lot and then him going over it with me at the end of the BBQ was important to me, too.”

In addition to his Michigan offer, Heywood has offers from UConn, Rutgers and Penn State.

Heywood is not yet ranked on the composite.