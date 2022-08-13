2023 three-star TE Zack Marshall commits to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines have secured another commitment in their 2023 class in three-star tight end Zack Marshall (Carlsbad, CA.).

COMMITTED TO THE 〽️ pic.twitter.com/TUSZltwtnJ — Zack Marshall (@TheZackMarsh) August 13, 2022

Marshall, who announced his commitment to the Wolverines via Twitter, visited Ann Arbor for the annual BBQ at the Big House event. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder didn’t have an offer from Michigan heading into the visit, but received one during the event on July 31 from tight ends coach Grant Newsome after an impressive workout in front of the coaching staff.

Marshall told Rivals’ Adam Gorney he enjoyed everything about his visit to Ann Arbor.

“It’s an amazing place,” Marshall said. “It’s a special place. Ann Arbor is an amazing town. I love the small town feel with a lot of people. It feels like home and a very big Michigan family.”

Marshall has other offers from Utah, Arizona, Boise State, California and others. Some of those schools, particularly Utah, showed major interest in Marshall, but the Wolverines stepped it up in his recruitment and the visit, along with the offer, sealed the deal.

Marshall is ranked as the No. 684 ranked prospect in his class, the No. 60 athlete and the No. 51 recruit in the state of California, according to the 247Sports composite.

The Wolverines now have 14 commitments in their 2023 class with the addition of Marshall. He is the second tight end in their class, joining three-star Deakon Tonielli. Check out his Hudl highlights down in the video below.