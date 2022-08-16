Discussing 2023 three-star TE Zack Marshall’s recent commitment to Michigan

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

Over the weekend, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines picked up a commitment in their 2023 class in the form of three-star tight end Zack Marshall. He recently visited Ann Arbor for the annual BBQ at the Big House and impressed the staff so much during a private workout that he earned his scholarship offer shortly afterwards.

Von Lozon is back to break down this recruitment and commitment, as well as some other recruiting odds and ends, in this week’s edition of the Future Brew podcast.

