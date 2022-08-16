Recruiting Roundup: New commit recruiting five-star QB teammate to Michigan

The season is quickly approaching and while the staff is mostly focused on preparing the team for their first game, there is still some action happening on the recruiting trail, including with one of the Wolverines’ newest commitments.

2024 five-star QB reacts to teammate committing to Michigan

On Saturday, Michigan picked up the commitment of Carlsbad (CA) three-star tight end Zack Marshall, which is the same school as touted 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin. The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich checked in with Sayin to see if Marshall’s commitment has improved Michigan’s standing with him ($).

“Michigan is getting a great player and he’ll be a nice addition to that offense,” Sayin said. “He has already been saying we could team up there, so it’s safe to say he’s put on his recruiter hat.”

Sayin has been recruited by Michigan longer than Marshall and he was even on campus earlier in the offseason for a visit already. While Michigan is doing well with Sayin so far, he admitted Marshall choosing the Wolverines won’t have too much of an effect on him.

“It doesn’t change too much for me recruiting wise, but getting to team up with Zack in college would be pretty cool,” said Sayin.

Right now, Georgia is the Crystal Ball leader for Sayin, which would also have an impact on the Jadyn Davis recruitment since he is also considering the Bulldogs.

Michigan in contact with recent Big Ten decommit

With most of Michigan’s defensive line targets trending elsewhere at the moment, the staff is searching for other prospects to add to the 2023 board. One prospect recently came available when three-star Jamarrion Harkless decommitted from Illinois.

Harkless held an offer from Michigan before committing to the Illini in early June. He told 247Sports’ Allen Trieu the staff has been in contact since he re-opened his commitment ($).

“I’ve got an official visit set with Ole Miss (for the first weekend of September),” Harkless said. “Talking to Michigan, Auburn and Louisville.”

Harkless plays for Frederick Douglass in Kentucky, which is the same school Steve Clinkscale’s son plays. The elder Clinkscale stopped by the school multiple times during the evaluation period this spring.

Given that connection and Michigan’s stature, it seems likely Harkless will be on the sidelines for a game in Ann Arbor this season.

Four-star edge not afraid to leave Ohio

A big visitor for Michigan’s BBQ at the Big House was 2024 four-star edge Brian Robinson. A native of Youngstown, Ohio, Robinson spoke with TMI’s Sam Webb about the possibility of going north to play college football ($).

Robinson admitted he gets flack from people when wearing Michigan gear, but it doesn’t bother him.

“Ahhh, you’re wearing ‘ichigan?’,” Robinson said, relaying what he commonly hears from Ohio State fans. “I said, ‘no. Michigan. I’m wearing Michigan, not ‘ichigan’ I’m wearing Michigan. Say (it) right or don’t say it all.”

One of the big reasons Michigan has a chance with Robinson is fellow Youngstown native Steve Clinkscale.

“Man, (the bond with Clinkscale) is wonderful,” said Robinson. “He was raised one street over from me. You’d think because I’m (from his) hometown that he’d lighten up on me, but he only goes harder. He ain’t gonna sugarcoat nothing with me. Discipline. He doesn’t care (who it is). He doesn’t tell you what you can do, he tells you what you can’t do. I love him for it.”

Despite all this optimism, Robinson still doesn’t hold an offer from Ohio State, which could change things. We’ve seen this story often before, so Michigan will have to keep plugging away and hope the Buckeyes don’t end up pushing too hard.