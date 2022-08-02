Recruiting Roundup: Michigan blows away family of five-star QB

Last weekend was the annual BBQ at the Big House for the Michigan Wolverines, which unsurprisingly brought about plenty of news and updates from the guests in attendance. Today’s roundup will cover reactions from some of the most interesting recruits that made it to Ann Arbor for the event.

Michigan impresses family of five-star QB

The headliner of the BBQ at the Big House was Providence Day (NC) 2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis. He was on campus earlier in June, but used this last visit as an opportunity to bring his whole family up with him. 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong talked to Davis’ father, Jeremiah, about his thoughts on the trip ($).

“People say roll out the red carpet. They had the red carpet on top of the red carpet,” Davis’ father said. “The whole experience was great. Had the opportunity to spend a lot of time talking to coach Harbaugh before and after the barbecue. It was a long conversation to say the least about different things. How Jadyn is a need. How they need someone like him to come in and lead the team.”

Davis’ mother, Brandi, also had a great time.

“Brandi was impressed from an academic standpoint,” Mr. Davis said. “The conversation she had with coach Harbaugh and coach Weiss, they made an impression on my wife. She’s a key factor in all this, you know.”

Although there were some rumblings Michigan was going to push his son to commit at the event, Mr. Davis quelled that notion by saying they will take their time.

“We want to see the game experience at Michigan and see what the fans are like and see what the coaches are like in a game situation and let him evaluate that and see where it goes from there with all these schools,” Mr. Davis said. “He’s going to take his time. It’s going to be very thoughtful and do his due diligence.”

All in all, it sounds like Michigan did everything it could last weekend to ensure the five-star passer is a priority in his class. The Wolverines should be a factor here until the very end.

2023 three-star TE picks up Michigan offer

Carlsbad (CA) 2023 three-star tight end Zack Marshall was one of a couple prospects to earn a Michigan offer while visiting for the weekend. Marshall spoke with 247Sports’ Greg Biggins about his thoughts following the experience ($).

“I’m so grateful about the opportunity,” said Marshall. “The day before I did a campus tour and visited the facilities with coach Newsome and also met coach Harbaugh. So after the workout, we went to the Big House for the BBQ and when I got there, coach Newsome was waiting for me and offered me a scholarship.”

From Marshall’s comments, it sounds like this one could wrap up quickly for Michigan.

“They have a great football pedigree and strong academics as well,” Marshall said. “I’m planning to take some official visits in the fall but depending on how things go with other schools, I could make a commitment before the season.”

The other schools involved with Marshall are on the West Coast, including Arizona, Boise State, Cal, Utah and Washington State.

First Michigan visit a success for four-star WR

Another prospect making his first ever visit to Ann Arbor this weekend was Millikan (CA) 2024 four-star wide receiver Jordan Anderson. He caught up with The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich to recap his trip ($).

“The visit went great,” said Anderson. “We got to workout with coach Ron (Bellamy) before the BBQ, which went very well and then we had a photoshoot at the end. I also watched some film with coach Ron after the workout for a little bit.”

Anderson made the trip with his father and both came away impressed, so much so that he’s already planning a return visit with his whole family.

“They definitely made a big jump in my recruitment,” Anderson admitted. “Me and my pops enjoyed the trip a lot. Just have to get my mom and sister up there and see how they like it also. I am coming back for the Penn State vs. Michigan game on Oct. 15. I’ll be there.”

There are no Crystal Ball predictions for Anderson yet, who also holds offers from Georgia, Nebraska, Oregon, Purdue, Tennessee, USC, Utah, Washington and Washington State.