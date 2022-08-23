Recruiting Roundup: Michigan working on a big-time package deal

The high school football season started last Friday for most of the country, meaning Michigan’s commits and targets are back in action on the gridiron. There were plenty of highlights in the first week, including a big showing by the group at Providence Day.

Four-star teammates talk possibility of package deal

Wide receiver teammates Channing Goodwin and Jordan Shipp got off to good starts for Providence Day in Week 1, with both scoring touchdowns. The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb was in attendance for the game and spoke to the 2024 duo after the game ($).

“Me and him on the field together, we enjoy it,” Shipp said about Goodwin. “Hopefully we’re able to do it in college, too. We just enjoy it. We’re out there having fun. I’m out there running routes with my brother. And it’s just having fun. That’s really all it is.”

Shipp added that his game is compatible with Goodwin’s, which helps their 2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, who is also a serious target for Michigan.

“I know if I’m going over top, if (Davis) doesn’t trust the over top ball, Channing is going to get that underneath route and I’ll be blocking downfield for him,” Shipp said. “We both complement each other perfectly. I think everything goes perfectly. That’s why hopefully we can do it in college.”

Michigan is also recruiting their 2023 teammate, four-star cornerback Chris Peal. He’s scheduled to take an official visit to Ann Arbor on Sept. 17, when his underclassmen teammates are a strong possibility to visit as well.

Four-star DL sets fall plans

North Gwinnett (GA) 2023 four-star defensive lineman Kayden McDonald recently laid out his visit schedule and commitment date with 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, which includes a trip to Michigan ($).

McDonald has three visits firmly scheduled — an official visit to Michigan for the game against Hawaii on Sept. 10, an official visit to Ohio State for the game against Wisconsin on Sept. 24, and a visit to Clemson for the game against South Carolina on Nov. 26.

Interestingly, despite McDonald setting a visit to Clemson in late November, he also told Wiltfong he plans to commit on Halloween, Oct. 31. That fact, along with a couple of Crystal Balls to the Tigers, makes it clear they are the team to beat in this recruitment right now.

Beating out Clemson for a prospect in Georgia is going to be a tough battle for the Wolverines to win, but they did get him up on campus for an unofficial visit back in June so he does have a high level of interest in the program. The dominoes may have to fall Michigan’s way to land this one, though.

International commit to officially visit Michigan this season

Michigan landed 2023 French three-star edge Aymeric Koumba this summer after seeing him camp in person for the staff. Now, according to TMI’s Brice Marich, Koumba will be returning to Ann Arbor this season for his official visit ($).

Koumba will be back on campus for Michigan’s game against Penn State on Oct. 15. This is a good opportunity for Michigan to keep Koumba’s interest and excitement for the program high. It also helps Michigan can pay for the travel since it will be an official visit.

The 6-foot-4 Koumba told Marich he is up to 233 pounds, with plans to reach 240 by the winter. On3’s EJ Holland also recently reported Koumba will be enrolling early, which will allow him to get a jump start on his development ($).