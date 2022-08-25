Recruiting Roundup: Michigan top target set to commit in next month

One of Michigan’s top remaining targets in the class of 2023 shined in Providence Day’s (Charlotte, NC) opening game and will likely make his college decision at the end of September.

Four-star cornerback nearing decision day

Class of 2023 Michigan Wolverines four-star cornerback Chris Peal had five receptions for 150 yards and three touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball in Providence Day’s 42-7 win over Rock Hill (S.C.) Legion Collegiate. He also played cornerback that game as well but didn’t get a lot of passes thrown his way, as reported by The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb ($).

Peal’s most recent visit to Michigan was for the July 31 BBQ at the Big House, where Michigan’s coaching staff, especially Steve Clinkscale, tried to put themselves in a good position when it comes to his recruitment.

“(Clinkscale) kept telling me how much he really wanted me to know how much I can actually contribute to their team,” Peal said. “It was great talking to him. He’s a really great guy and a great coach. I saw him out there a little bit. He coached me a little bit actually (at the camp before the BBQ). I did some drills with him. It was actually really fun.”

Peal has official visits scheduled for South Carolina on Sept. 3, N.C. State one week later, and then to Ann Arbor for an official visit to Michigan on Sept. 17. He will not take any visits after that and will pick between his four finalists shortly after his last trip.

“(A decision will come) probably at the end of September,” he said.”

“(It’s going to come down to) how much I can see myself playing for the coach, and them really showing me and telling me how much I could really play there. How much they really want me there.”

The 6-foot, 175-pound Peal is the No. 214 prospect in the nation, the No. 24 cornerback and No. 8 recruit in the state of North Carolina, according to the 247Sports composite.

Michigan still squarely in the mix for four-star CB

The Wolverines are still squarely in the mix for 2023 four-star cornerback Javien Toviano, according to a report from On3’s EJ Holland ($).

Toviano’s only official visit remains to Michigan, which took place in the summer and reportedly made a big impact on him while he connected well with Harbaugh and Clinkscale.

“Michigan kind of came into it overnight,” Toviano told Holland. “I told myself that I wanted to be open minded and see something different, so I took an official visit there. I had an image of what Michigan was, and it was exactly like that. With the culture they have and coach (Jim) Harbaugh, they are going to do great things, especially coming off a Big Ten championship.”

Toviano considered coming to the Big House for the BBQ, but made a trip to LSU instead. With the Wolverines being the only school he has officially visited, he will be busy this fall taking other trips.

He would have to pay his way to take another trip to Ann Arbor to see a game, but Toviano does want to still feel the atmosphere in the Big House and see the Wolverines in live action.

Toviano is the No. 65 ranked recruit in the country, the No. 5 cornerback and No. 10 prospect in the state of Texas, according to the composite. He currently has two Crystal Ball projections, with both of them having him ending up as a Texas Longhorn.

Four-star S impressed by Michigan

Four-star safety Ricardo Jones (Warner Robins, GA.) is high on Michigan’s board in the 2024 cycle. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder made his first ever trip to Ann Arbor in July for the BBQ at the Big House and left impressed, especially by safeties coach Jay Harbaugh, according to TMI’s Brice Marich ($).

“It went great,” Jones told Marich after the visit. “I got see everything from the campus and the facility. It was just amazing all around meeting the coaches and talking to coach Harbaugh. It was great.”

After the visit, Michigan left a huge impression on him, as he said Michigan is now “one of the top schools on my list after my visit. I really enjoyed it. Coach (Jay) Harbaugh made my visit a special one.”

After his first look at Michigan, Jones told Marich he is already looking forward to getting back to campus soon.

“Yes, me and coach Harbaugh are trying for the Penn State game this year. We just got to lock it in.”

Jones sits as the No. 85 overall prospect in his class, the No. 7 safety and the 16th-ranked recruit in Georgia, according to the composite. There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Jones.